Ingage and Leap Strengthen Partnership with a New Integration

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the industry leader in sales presentations, and Leap, the premier end-to-end contractor sales software application, announce their new integration to give contractors a seamless, in-home sales process.



Leap gives residential contractors the ability to digitize every stage of the in-home sales process including estimating, financing, contracting, and real-time communication. Created by seasoned home improvement professionals, Leap’s application helps businesses eliminate errors and increase efficiency by simplifying and automating the day-to-day sales process. Now contractors can seamlessly jump from Leap into Ingage to present for the customer, through a deep link in the “Resources” tab.

Ingage offers interactive sales presentation technology to the home improvement industry and has become a leading technology provider in the space. With its interactive presentation features, robust sharing tools and rich analytics, Ingage’s powerful presentations give sales leaders the tools they need to compete in today’s market and win more business. Through the integration with Leap, Ingage is now able to offer contractors what they most want from their technology: an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution for presenting to their customers.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Leap through this integration,” says Ingage CEO Dean Curtis. “Our customers are always looking for better ways to present to and interact with their homeowners. This new integration will provide the seamless movement from one app to another that will ‘wow’ homeowners and increase close rates.”

“Combined, these platforms provide contractors with a full end-to-end sales tool, from initial presentation to estimation and quoting, to design mockup presentations and full project planning,” says Kate Ratcliffe, Partner Marketing Manager for Leap. “Together Ingage and Leap provide a frictionless and completely paperless sales process, whether in-home or virtually.”

About Ingage -- Ingage has been powering world-class companies with a unique combination of software and storytelling since 2008. Today, elite home services sales teams around the world are delivering 300,000-plus Ingage presentations each month and winning new business. Our team of passionate professionals is here to help customers create, share, and measure best-in-class digital content. To learn more, visit www.ingage.io.

About Leap -- Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business – digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more! Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. www.leaptodigital.com