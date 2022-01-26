Two Hands Corporation Files Amended and Restated Prospectus for CSE Listing

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that on January 25, 2022 we filed an Amended and Restated Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission.

Nadav Elituv CEO stated: “The company has been working hard at growing the business in conjunction with becoming a listed security on the CSE. As we continue to answer the comments from the regulators, the business has now surpassed $1 million dollars Canadian in sale for 2021.

“Our growing student grocery programs for two major universities in the Toronto area have provided a strong increase in fourth quarter sales. We will continue expanding this unique program in 2022 as well as grow our business to business market share.”

“The proposed CSE listing and the filing of the Amended and Restated Preliminary prospectus with the securities commissions is another milestone as we continue to work diligently through the comment process. We continue to be optimistic that we’ll file a final prospectus on SEDAR before the end of April 2022. Amended and Restated Preliminary prospectus can now be viewed on SEDAR.COM “

“The company continues to focus on building shareholder value by growing the business and reducing our overall debt.”

ABOUT TWO HANDS CORPORATION

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, Gocart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.