Shipley Communication Prepares to Host Two Emotional Intelligence Training Sessions in February

Riverton, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s busy, demanding world has seen leaders all over the world strive to be smart and efficient in all aspects of their personal and professional lives. While this approach may produce results in the short term, Shipley Communication strongly believes that it can ultimately have a negative impact on human relationships in the long run. Because healthy relationships are vital in the world of business, it’s important to balance being smart with being human for the best long-term results.

Shipley Communication is proud to help with this by hosting two training sessions focused around Leadership Engagement and Emotional Intelligence: Self-Awareness and Self-Management Keys to Success. The workshop will be held at the Courtyard Arlington Ballpark – located at 1500 Nolan Ryan Expy, Arlington TX 76011 – on Wednesday February 23, 2022 (one session will take place in the morning and one in the afternoon). By investing just $245 in your own personal development, you have the chance to learn how to be a better, more effective leader.

Balancing being smart with being human

People want a leader who is capable of being smart as well as human, perfectly balancing the two in order to lead effectively.

Shipley Communication’s upcoming Four Lenses workshop will aim to put the human back into humanity, giving valuable insight into how you may improve your emotional intelligence and leadership style. Indeed, the frameworks, languages and processes you will learn about in this training workshop can not only improve your professional life, but also your personal life by helping you identify the behaviors that are standing in the way of success.

The Four Lenses is a proven personality temperament model and universal training aid, helping people to establish a common language and value system for diverse perspectives and unique talent in a variety of situations and spaces.

Through this model, you can learn to be more self-aware and improve your level of emotional intelligence. Both of these factors have been shown to have an influence in business and achieving success with professional and personal goals. Leaders who take the time to develop self-awareness and emotional intelligence are typically more empathetic and understanding of others, so they can form meaningful connections and communicate effectively. This in turn can make them more likely to be successful in their professional and personal lives.

The Shipley name has been a national leader for over 30 years, providing unsurpassed business and technical writing, leadership, and consulting solutions. Shipley’s techniques have proven to be effective for countless clients around the globe, including Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, non-profits, and new start-ups. What’s more, the offered training courses like Learning Intervention Process: training plus coaching have received lots of praise and acclaim.

For more information on Shipley Communication, please head on over to https://www.shipleycoaching.com/.

The Four Lenses instrument was inspired by the research of the Myers Briggs’ Personality Type Indicator, as well as David Keirsey’s book, Please Understand Me. Today, the Four Lenses is a hands-on training workshop, that dramatically shifts paradigms and gives participants a much more robust experience with lifelong application.

To find out more about Four Lenses training workshops, visit https://fourlenses.com/ or email info@fourlenses.com.

