Life Clips Subsidiary Belfrics Launches Channel Partner Program

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today the launch of its Channel Partner Program to develop relationships and nurture strategic partners throughout India. Belfrics signed an agreement with Maharastra Information Technology Support Centre (MITSC) to market BelfricsBT technology products to businesses based on BelfricsBT blockchain technology portfolio in the state of Maharastra, India. Target customers are primarily governments and large institutions that require scalable enterprise business solutions. MITSC will facilitate BelfricsBT’s product brand development and sales proceeds in the Maharastra market for clients it introduces. The initial BelfricsBT products will be the CrediBel- Education digilocker to store, share and authenticate university certificates on the blockchain.



Under the terms of the agreement, BelfricsBT will be responsible for all technology development, service and management. BelfricsBT will deliver end to end implementation, Go-live and post implementation support as sought by MITSC and its clients. BelfricsBT will also ensure uptime and timely release of deliverables, be responsible for all resolutions based on SLAs, and provision online and onsite support for all BelfricsBT products, platforms, solutions, and services. MITSC will be the point of support for the introduced clients in the state of Maharastra, India and provide all necessary support for BelfricsBT's products. MITSC will also provide introductions and necessary support for business development within the governments departments and enterprises.

Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar, said, “This agreement with MITSC will expand BelfricsBT's relationship with government, while providing us an opportunity to target larger government opportunities. This is more than just a business development agreement, it marks the start of our dedicated partner program, which is an entirely new venture. We plan to work with partners who desire best-in-class solutions for blockchain technology in sectors such as finance, government, and healthcare. BelfricsBT’s portfolio of solutions will provide our resellers and partners throughout the region with the specific resources they need to develop new opportunities and build revenue streams with ease.”

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, “Contracts with the Indian government will generate tremendous revenue for Belfrics while simplifying many issues the government currently faces. Relationships are very important in India, and MITSC brings an already established level of trust to the playing field. We will continue to support BelfricsBT and its partners as the business expands.”

