Attorney Brandon J. Broderick Obtains Nearly $1 Million Settlement for New Jersey Personal Injury Victim

Trenton, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law is proud to announce a settlement of nearly $1 million in a personal injury claim. Thousands of personal injury suits are filed every year, but many victims can quickly become frustrated and overwhelmed with attempting to navigate the complexities of personal injury cases. With more than $500 million recovered for clients, there is no other accident lawyer or injury lawyer in Trenton to turn to for any personal injury case. That’s exactly what one personal injury victim in Trenton did, and thanks to Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, that client was able to secure a more than $925,000 settlement.

Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law is the personal injury lawyer Trenton turns to when life seems more chaotic than calm. The highly skilled team of legal experts at Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law begin every client relationship with a sense of empathy and compassion—showing understanding for the traumatic events that led you to the team. With years of experience behind them, each member of the legal team at Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, knows how disruptive an automobile accident or slip-and-fall incident can be, and how much financial pressure a victim can face after an accident.

In these moments, victims need to know there is someone knowledgeable on their side, helping to ensure every paper is properly filed, and no step in the legal process is missed. With decades of experience in personal injury claims, you can trust the the attorney team at Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law. Our clients highly rate us as the best, car accident lawyer Trenton has to offer.

Client care is at the heart of everything we do. From questions that need to be asked of a slip and fall lawyer, to major on-the-job accidents that need complex legal attention, every client is treated with care and compassion—and the team’s full dedication and attention.

While there is no guarantee of a case’s outcome, every client who works with Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law can rest assured they have an experienced and dedicated team on their side. And there is no commitment up front.

About Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law

Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law takes a clients-come-first approach to everything they do. Driven by an enthusiasm and anticipation at the opportunity to win that never grows dull—inspiring each member of this high-achieving legal team to work smarter and harder for every person with whom they do business. Every client is approached with a sense of gratitude because the team at Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, knows success and experience depends on clients’ cases. Each team member is devoted to helping injured individuals and their family members get back on their feet and back to their lives, quickly, while aiming for the best possible outcome available.

This driven team has the skills to take on even the most complex injury cases—no matter what the case entails. The team is led by lead attorney Brandon J. Broderick, who has built an impressive track record of success—recovering millions of dollars through settlements for clients. To request a consultation or learn more about the services offered, please visit Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law online.

https://thenewsfront.com/attorney-brandon-j-broderick-obtains-nearly-1-million-settlement-for-new-jersey-personal-injury-victim/