Seattle-based Coinme Welcomes First General Counsel

Seattle, WA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., announced the first-time appointment of Tom Davis to serve as the company’s general counsel and corporate secretary. Davis will help guide the Seattle-based company’s international expansion and maintain good standing with regulatory bodies amidst the ever-changing cryptocurrency legal environment in the U.S. and abroad.



“As Coinme grows domestically and abroad, it’s imperative we have experienced in-house counsel to help us continue to comply with our regulatory obligations and protect our customers," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. “Since day one, we’ve been focused on doing things the right way, having secured the first state license for a cash-to-crypto kiosk service in the U.S. With the addition of Tom Davis, we can expand upon our commitment to provide secure and trusted access to crypto amidst a rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape.”



The appointment of Davis as general counsel comes during a time of massive growth and expansion for Coinme. Among other accolades, the company was recently named to the 2021 Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500, ranking as the fastest-growing company in the Pacific Northwest and among the top 100 fastest-growing companies nationally. Coinme was also named one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021.



Davis is a 25-year veteran attorney, and previously led IBM’s North America Business Unit, focusing on financial crimes insight and regulatory compliance. In addition, he is a former FBI Special Agent, assigned to the White Collar Crime Squad in Seattle, and has been a Certified Fraud Examiner since 2002. Throughout his career, he’s held leadership positions at legal and technology firms to combat financial crimes and direct legal compliance.



“Coinme has a mission to be the world’s most trusted gateway to a better financial future, and I’m excited to join the company at such a crucial time in its history,” said Tom Davis, general counsel and corporate secretary at Coinme. “I look forward to helping lead strategic commercial deals and partnerships that are key to the company’s continued growth and success.”



About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme operates a leading licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., founded in 2014 with a mission to be the world’s most trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Through partnerships with Coinstar and MoneyGram, Coinme enables thousands of physical locations in 48 states to facilitate the cash purchase and sale of bitcoin. The company offers an enterprise-grade API helping to “crypto-enable” legacy financial systems and a vertically integrated suite of consumer products providing a simple, trusted and affordable way to buy, sell, store and manage digital currencies. For more information, visit www.coinme.com.

