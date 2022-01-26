TSG Announces 2022 Top Performing Payment Gateways

Omaha, NE, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is pleased to recognize a selection of payment gateways for their exceptional performance across several key areas critical to a successful payment platform.

“As a cashless future approaches, we are excited to honor the gateways making this possible,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG.

Powered by TSG’s Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, GEM sends real transactions and pings from over 20 different global locations 24/7/365 to monitor gateway performance. All metrics are calculated by utilizing real TSG cards to complete transactions at real TSG merchants around the globe.

Payment gateways are a critical component of the payments ecosystem, especially with the acceleration of eCommerce. Performance benchmarking is vital as it allows gateways to pinpoint issues and make adjustments to provide a seamless experience to merchants and consumers alike.

See below for the winners, as well as runners-ups in each category. Performance data was assessed across more than twenty industry-leading payments providers for 2021 to determine the Real Transaction Metrics Awards.

TSG will be announcing the year’s leading payment gateway APIs in June.

Real Transaction Metrics Awards

Best Performing Gateway

The Best Performing Gateway award is based on the GEM Index, an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas (gateway minute outage, gateway availability, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate).

Co-Winners: CSG Forte / FIS (Express)

CSG Forte / FIS (Express) Runner-Up: JPMorgan Chase (Orbital)

Fastest Transactions

GEM measures the time it takes for a transaction authorization to complete using a signature debit and/or credit card, just as a consumer would experience at the merchant.

Winner: Elavon (Fusebox)

Elavon (Fusebox) Runner-Ups: JPMorgan Chase (Orbital) / FIS (Express)

Highest Authorization Rate

GEM tracks the percentage of authorization failures a gateway experiences each day unrelated to the issuer, network, or cardholder.

Winner: JPMorgan Chase (Orbital)

JPMorgan Chase (Orbital) Runner-Up: Bank of America

Lowest Gateway Minute Outage (North America)

GEM pings locations in the United States and Canada to determine minute outages. An outage is recorded if at least 25% of location checks fail simultaneously.

Winner: CSG Forte

CSG Forte Runner-Up: FIS (Express)

Lowest Gateway Minute Outage (Global)

GEM pings locations in South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific to determine minute outages. An outage is recorded if at least 50% of location checks fail simultaneously.

Winner: CSG Forte

CSG Forte Runner-Up: JPMorgan Chase (Orbital)

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and do not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based on reliable information, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. The information provided is not all-inclusive. All information listed is as available from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.