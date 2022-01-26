Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 JANUARY 2022 AT 16.30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Saving Bank Plc





The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes the following to the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 30 March 2022:

The number of members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be further confirmed at seven.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the current Board members Aila Hemminki, Aki Jaskari, Timo Kokkala, Jyrki Mäkynen, Jarmo, Partanen, Jarmo Salmi and Jaana Sandström to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

All candidates are proposed to be elected for the period starting at the Annual General Meeting 2022 and ending at the Annual General Meeting 2023. All nominees have given their consent to the election and are independent at the time of the election in their relationship with the company and its significant shareholders.

More detailed information on the Board members proposed for election:

AILA HEMMINKI

Aila Hemminki (born 1966) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2017. Hemminki has been an expert in business projects in Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences, RDI since September 2021. Hemminki has worked as a Change of Ownership Specialist for the Regional Organization of South Ostrobothnian Entrepreneurs in 2018-2021. Hemminki established the Vauvatarvike Huvikumpu Ky (today Hevihill ky) in 1990 and worked as a shop trader until 2008. Since then, entrepreneurship has included management of rental properties. Aila Hemminki has held various positions at the Savings Bank Foundation of Kuortane during 2009-2017. She has been a deputy member of the Board of Hemimotors Oy since 1999 and a member of the Board of Into Seinäjoki in 2017-2021. Hemminki holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

AKI JASKARI

Aki Jaskari (born 1961) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Jaskari has served as the CEO of Nerkoon Höyläämö Oy since 1995. In addition, Jaskari has been a member of the Advisory Board of Leppäkosken Sähkö Group Oy since 2001, a member of the Regional Advisory Committee of Pohjola Insurance Oy in 2001-2015 and as a member of the Board of Parkano Savings Bank in 2010-2013. Jaskari holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

TIMO KOKKALA

Timo Kokkala (born 1960) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Kokkala has been a farm operator since 1989. In addition, Kokkala has served as the Chairman of the Board of Hauho Savings Bank in 1998-2008 and of Kantasäästöpankki Oy in 2009-2014 and as a member of the Supervisory Board in the Savings Bank Union in 2012-2014. Kokkala holds a Master of Science in Agriculture and Forestry.

JYRKI MÄKYNEN

Jyrki Mäkynen (born 1964) has been the Vice Chairman of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014 and served as the Chairman of the Board in 2009-2014. Mäkynen has been an entrepreneur at Oy HM Profiil Ab since 1992 and as Sales Director of Oy HM Profiili Ab in 1992-2002 and as CEO since 2003. In addition, Mäkynen has been the President of the Council of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises since 2020, the Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises in 2014-2020, a member of Southern Ostrobotnia University Foundation in 2010-2021, as well as a member of the Board of Fennia Insurance since 2017 and as Deputy Chairman of the Board since 2021, a member of Seinäjoki Joint Municipal Authority for Education Sedu in 2017-2021, SMEunited in 2014-2020, Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences 2013-2021, and a member of the Seinäjoki City Council in 2004-2021. Mäkynen is a member of the Bank of Finland's Payments Council and the Evaluation Council of the Finnish Education Evaluation Centre. Mäkynen holds a Master of Science in Economics.

JARMO PARTANEN

Jarmo Partanen (born 1956) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2021. Partanen has previously served as OmaSp’s Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2014-2019. Partanen was the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etelä-Karjalan Savings Bank in 2004-2014, the CEO of Someron Savings Bank in 2003-2004, the chief operating officer of Dynexco Oy in 2001-2003, the CEO of Energiameklarit Oy in 1998-2001, the CEO of Mäntsälän Osuuspankki in 1986-1998, the regional marketing manager at Osuuspankkien Keskusliitto in 1985-1986, and a doctoral candidate/economist at Osuuspankkien Keskuspankki in 1984-1985. In addition, Partanen has been a member of the Board of Etelä-Karjalan Savings Bank Foundation in 2015-2021. Partanen has been the Chairman of the Board of South Karelian Chamber of Commerce in 2015-2017, the Chairman of the Board of Sp-Koti Oy in 2011-2014, member of the Banking Executive Committee of Finance Finland in 2015-2017, member of the Delegation of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in 2007-2017, as well as member of the Board of Oy Samlink Ab in 2008-2014 and a deputy Board member of Savings Banks’ Union Coop in 2005-2014. Partanen holds a Master of Arts and an eMBA. Partanen has been awarded the title of Commercial Counselor.

JARMO SALMI

Jarmo Salmi (born 1963) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Salmi has served as the CEO of Asianajotoimisto Jarmo Salmi Oy since 2014, and as a lawyer and responsible partner at Asianajotoimisto Lasse Salmi Ky 1991-2014. In addition, Salmi has served as the Chairman of the Board of Kiinteistö Oy Kosken-Keskus since 2014 and as a member of the Board of the Finnish Bar Association in 2012–2015. Salmi holds a Master of Laws.

JAANA SANDSTRÖM

Jaana Sandström (born 1963) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2019. Sandström is a Professor of Strategic Accounting at LUT University and serves as the Vice Rector for education. Sandström is a shareholder in Talli Ranch Oy and also serves as the second Vice Chairman of the Board of Foundation for Economic Education. Sandström has served as Dean of the LUT University School of Economics in 2009-2014. Prior to her academic career, Sandström worked as an assistant sales manager at Enso Gutzeit Oy in 1987-1989 and as an expert at Ekono Oy in 1989-1991. Sandström has served as a member of the Board of the South Karelian Cooperative in 2013-2019 and as a member of EPAS Accreditation Board of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) in 2013-2019. In academic positions of trust, Sandström has worked as an opponent, as an expert in international scientific articles and conference articles, and in the field of professorships. Sandström holds a Doctor of Science (Technology).





Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc:



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the remuneration of the Board members are paid as follows:

Annual fees:

• Chairman EUR 55,000

• Vice Chairman EUR 41,250

• Member EUR 27,500

Meeting fees:

• EUR 1,000 per meeting

• EUR 500 / per single issue email meeting and committee meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes that as a condition for receiving and paying the fixed annual remuneration the member of the Board of Directors, commits to purchase directly based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting Oma Savings Bank Plc shares amounting to 40% of the fixed annual remuneration on the regulated market (Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd) at a price determined by trading. It is the recommendation of the Nomination Committee that the member of the Board of Directors would not transfer the shares acquired with an annual remuneration until the membership in the Board has expired.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee shall be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Raimo Härmä (nominated by South-Karelian Savings Bank Foundation) is the Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc, members are Ari Lamminmäki (nominated by the Parkano Savings Bank Foundation), Aino Lamminmäki (appointed by the Töysän Savings Bank Foundation), Jukka Sysilampi (appointed by the Kuortane Savings Bank Foundation), Jukka Kuivaniemi (appointed by the Hauho Savings Bank Foundation), and as a specialist Jarmo Salmi, Chairman of the Board of Oma Savings Bank Plc.





Additional information:

Raimo Härmä, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, tel. +358 44 363 7063

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi





