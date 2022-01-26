Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2021

Highlights during the second half of 2021

Revenue in the second half year of 2021 was 6.628 tDKK which compared to second half of 2020 was an increase of 16,1%

For the full year revenue grew 6,8% compared to 2020 and reached 13,5 mDKK. – a positive development in a year highly influenced by Covid-19.

NOxOFF was a solid performer with an increase in sales of 34,9% compared to 2020.

New agreement for DIY market Photocat garden in Denmark and Switzerland.

First Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) made on Photocat technology shows a 100 fold environmental benefit. Furthermore, every time we remove a kg of NOx with the technology we have saved 10 kg of CO 2 .

. First Licensee on Bitumen technology signed.

Highlights after the second half year of 2021

First Bitumen licensee in Denmark and first projects already signed.

Agreement signed with Nanostone A/S (6 consecutive gazelle years) for the joint effort of using Photocat technology in BtB (Business to Business) and BtG (Business to Government) markets.





For more information, contact:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Phone: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net



Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 15:30 on January 26th 2022.



About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).



Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.



Photocat Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se. Phone: +46 8 5277 5045 Address: Box 55691, 102 15 Stockholm Org.nr: 556585-1267 Web: www.mangold.se



Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net





Attachments