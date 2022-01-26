Momentum Telecom Promotes Heather Dromgoole and Jennifer Jacobs to Executive Vice President

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom, a leading global provider of managed cloud services, today announced the promotion of both Heather Dromgoole and Jennifer Jacobs from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President. Dromgoole has served as head of human resources for Momentum Telecom for over 9 years and Jacobs has been with Momentum Telecom for over 20 years and serves as the head of customer experience.

"I am pleased to announce Heather and Jennifer's promotions to Executive Vice President and to celebrate their success in previous roles," commented Todd Zittrouer, Momentum's CEO. "Heather has been a critical component in Momentum's growth strategy and has developed and supported initiatives for talent acquisition, organizational design, and overall HR operations. Jennifer is an instrumental member of our executive team and serves as our corporate operational leader driving integrations, implementation, support, and account management. I look forward to their increased involvement and contributions toward our overall strategy and corporate culture."

"It has such been a privilege to work with a group of highly talented and collaborative individuals at Momentum," said Dromgoole. "I am excited to continue to grow our workforce as we scale our business into the future."

Since joining Momentum over 20 years ago, Jacobs has held multiple operational positions within the company and spent the bulk of her tenure enabling others to thrive and heading up customer experience. "I am thrilled to continue to drive our industry-leading customer experience at Momentum and look forward to continuing to serve our employees and delivering on our customer promise in this expanded role," commented Jacobs.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom is a leading global provider of managed cloud services to medium to large enterprise customers. Momentum's offerings include cloud voice, unified communications and collaboration, and managed network connectivity including SD-WAN. Momentum utilizes a network of channel sales partners in addition to a direct sales team and leverages relationships with top-tier technology partners to optimize best-in-class cloud-based technology offerings. Momentum's purpose is to enable others to thrive.

