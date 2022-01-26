Suggestion Box, Inc. (OTC: SGTB) Appoints New CEO and Provides Shareholder Updates

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suggestion Box (OTC PINK: SGTB) proudly announces it has appointed Mr. Tony D’Antonio as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. D’Antonio brings over 30 years of experience in executive health care and consumer goods leadership having served in senior sales, marketing, and operations roles at Pfizer, Best Buy Healthcare, Nestle Health Science, Hershey, and Unilever. “Given the problems the world is facing with overall wellness and safety due to the recent expansion of Covid 19 and its variants, we are launching and expanding our footprint of what we believe to be an urgent and important set of products. We have patented formulas of Hy-IQ® Powered Hand, Homeopathic Germ Killing Sinus and Nasal Care, and Homeopathic Germ Killing Throat Sprays in our SinoFresh® product line which have been in several outlets in Florida and we are in process of developing our national launch strategy.”

Mr. D’Antonio brings over 30 years of experience in executive health care and consumer goods leadership. Mr. D’Antonio has served in senior sales, marketing, and operations roles with extensive experience from previous positions at Pfizer, Best Buy Healthcare, Nestle Health Science, Hershey, and Unilever. Mr. D’Antonio’s key role is overseeing the growth of the branded SinoFresh® products to expand the company’s footprint in consumer and medical markets. Mr. D’Antonio has deep leadership experience and extensive knowledge of health care and consumer medical products. His background is with start-ups, turnarounds, market recovery, and cultural transformation, both as an individual contributor, and as a leader of cross-functional teams. Challenging conventional thinking and leveraging customer insights into novel solutions, he was awarded “Innovator of the Year” while at Best Buy Health by the Home Care Association of New England relative to the use of technology in healthy aging. He has also written several articles on healthcare verticals and presented to trade groups detailing current issues. His experience as a first generation American gives him a particular competency and perspective of culture and diversity. And, as a developer of healthcare verticals, he offers a unique perspective and experience in healthcare.”

Mr. D’Antonio adds, “To launch these products effectively and profitably, our first step is to have our shareholders learn about this new direction of SGTB, the products, the addressable market, our go-forward plan, and even try the products for themselves.”

Mr. D’Antonio adds, “I’d like to recap the highlight the company success thus far:

We are now Pink Current with OTC Markets. The company is now in good standing with the State of Texas. We have a complete infrastructure of sales, marketing, manufacturing, distribution/logistics. Our SinoFresh®️ product line is complete and selling now. The company has named Issuer Direct Corporation as its transfer agent. The current capital structure of the company is 200,000,000 Authorized Common shares, 128,758, 922 Common shares issued, and 20,025,757 Common shares in the Float.

Mr. D’Antonio continues: “Our company is committed to being transparent with our shareholders. In the coming weeks, we will be merging our operating company into SGTB. In the interim, we will be working on the name and symbol change with FINRA. The Company will also be updating its website and providing more information regarding existing channel of revenues by industry sector.”

About SGTB/ZapVir, Inc.

ZapVir, Inc. is a company that manufactures and sells Over-The-Counter antiseptic consumer health products focused on Nasal/Sinus Care, Throat Care, Skin Care and Personal Environments with a focus on Homeopathic remedies.

About SinoFresh®

The SinoFresh® homeopathic antiseptics allow the body to get a head-start on fighting off infection. By stimulating the body’s natural defenses, homeopathic antiseptics promote removal of triggers of inflammation and/or infection such as bacteria, viruses, molds, and allergens. SinoFresh® Homeopathic Antiseptic Nasal Spray is non-habit forming, non-drying, and will not cause drowsiness. SinoFresh® is safe for use by children 12 year of age and older, diabetics, pregnant or lactating women, and hypertensive individuals. SinoFresh® KoolBlast Homeopathic Antiseptic Throat Spray is a daily use, antiseptic and soothing blend of ingredients for people with scratchy, irritated, raw, or sore throats. It is also an oral antiseptic blend that helps keep oral germs under control and can be used to freshen breath. It is non-habit forming, non-drying, and will not cause drowsiness. SinoFresh® Foaming Hand & Body Sanitizer is a skin sanitizing product applied as a foam to your hands or skin and rubbed in and allowed to dry. Our special formula of HI IQ water is the key ingredient that utilizes specially formulated water as the active ingredient.

