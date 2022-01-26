Global X Announces Launch of Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT)

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT). DMAT is Global X’s latest addition to its Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long term, paradigm-shifting themes.

From alternative energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines to evolving technology like lithium batteries and electric vehicles, disruption is rapidly changing how our world looks. These advancements can help slow climate change, improve productivity, or connect millions of people around the world. But behind these complex technologies are many essential raw inputs like certain metals, minerals, and materials, including carbon fiber, cobalt, copper, graphene & graphite, lithium, manganese, nickel, platinum & palladium, rare earth elements, and zinc – collectively known as “disruptive materials”. Just as fossil fuels were critical commodities for the 20th century economy, disruptive materials could be the essential inputs for the 21st century economy.

“The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicles (EVs), and cleantech would be impossible without disruptive materials. As disruption continues to play a major role in economic growth, whether it’s achieving ambitious climate goals or introducing revolutionary new forms of transportation, we expect substantial demand for disruptive materials in the coming decades,” said Pedro Palandrani, research analyst at Global X ETFs. “DMAT leverages Global X’s expertise in thematic investing to provide investors efficient access to the critical upstream companies involved in mining and producing the materials that are foundational to many 21st century technologies.”

With a total expense ratio of 0.59%, DMAT seeks to invest in companies that produce metals and other raw or composite materials that have been identified as essential to disruptive technologies as identified by the underlying index, the Solactive Disruptive Materials Index. The fund will join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of 34 ETFs and more than $20 billion in assets under management.[i]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.[iv]

Important Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which DMAT may invest may be limited. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. There are additional risks associated with investing in base and precious metals as well as their respective mining industries. DMAT is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, which is available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

[i] Source: Global X, as of 1/19/22

[ii] Source: Global X, as of 1/19/22

[iii] Mirae Asset, as of June 2021

[iv] Mirae Asset, as of 10/18/21