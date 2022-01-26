M-Vest and Maxim Group LLC to Host the Blockchain Conference on Thursday, January 27th at 10:30 A.M. EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Blockchain Conference: Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto. The conference will take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST and features panel discussions with company executives in the blockchain sector.



The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Areas of focus include: how the supply chain shortage and China’s ban on cryptocurrency are impacting and shaping the market for miners, and how next-generation miners approach environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. For NFTs, the conference will address market opportunities and development, strategies relating to high-end versus collectibles, and keys to success.



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides institutional investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded on a community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

