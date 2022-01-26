Adaptiva Welcomes 2022 With Unprecedented Revenue Growth, New Website and Additional Leaders

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiva today revealed record revenue numbers for the year 2021 with a 24% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The company has now completed a two-year transformation from perpetual licensing to term subscriptions, achieving its coveted goal of 100% term subscriptions during the final quarter of 2021. Along with the growth at the bottom line, the company also announced massive investments in growth for 2022, with a doubling of employee headcount. To support all this growth, Adaptiva this week launched a realigned brand strategy centered on a completely redesigned website and appointed two new executive leaders in Kristian Kalsing as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Jeff Bergstrom as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"I'm very proud of the entire team at Adaptiva as we revamped much of our go-to-market strategy, doubled our workforce and continued to achieve incredible business results despite the many headwinds in productivity that persist in our communities," commented Adaptiva CEO, Deepak Kumar. "With a multiplied workforce, new industry leaders to serve our employees, and a new year ahead - I've never been more excited about Adaptiva's future than I am now."

Kalsing, Adaptiva's new CPO, will join the company on February 1 and brings a cross-functional background that will expand Adaptiva's product strategy and enable the company to deliver even more solutions to more customers. He was most recently vice president of product marketing for Precisely, which he joined in 2021 as part of an acquisition of Winshuttle where Kalsing had spent the previous 11 years leading the product organization and driving corporate strategy as a member of the executive leadership team. From Copenhagen, Denmark, Kalsing is also an avid mountaineer and has been volunteering as an alpine climbing instructor and climb leader for the nonprofit outdoor community The Mountaineers since 2014.

"The endpoint management and security needs of enterprises are evolving and Adaptiva is leading the way in providing customers with a next-generation platform to address those needs," explained Kalsing, Adaptiva's new CPO. "I'm excited to help expand the capabilities of Adaptiva's unique product platform and bring the benefits to more customers."

Bergstrom joins Adaptiva from Winshuttle, where he was CFO since 2011 and oversaw financial and legal operations, which contributed to growth and guided the company through two successful exits. Prior to Winshuttle, Bergstrom held senior executive positions at several high-growth companies in the technology sector in the U.S. and worldwide. Jeff brings to Adaptiva more than 25 years of extensive financial management leadership as the company continues its growth trajectory.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Adaptiva at this point in the company's evolution. Adaptiva offers leading technology at a crucial time as the trend toward remote working makes the importance of endpoint management and security a key priority for organizations," said Jeff Bergstrom, Adaptiva's new CFO. "A strong customer base, solid financial success, and high-caliber management team have me really excited to join Adaptiva and contribute to its continued growth and success."

With this multiplied workforce, additional leadership and an augmented go-to-market inclusive of an enhanced website, Adaptiva is poised for another record-breaking year as it plans to bring its sophisticated endpoint management solutions to market. Learn more about its serverless endpoint management solutions, which are best suited for the modern digital workplace, at the new and improved adaptiva.com.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva provides serverless endpoint management that eliminates the need for a vast IT infrastructure and monitors itself by automating traditionally manual tasks. Leveraging innovative peer-to-peer protocols, the Adaptiva Edge Platform is powered by the surplus capacity of existing devices already on the network - in the office or working from home. This enables IT to continuously deliver software, configurations and patches to endpoints no matter where they are. The world's largest enterprise organizations and government agencies rely on Adaptiva for real-time endpoint visibility and content delivery, as well as automated compliance checks, remediations, and patching without ever throttling the network or the end-user experience. Learn how at adaptiva.com.

Adaptiva Contact:

Andy Tolton

E: andy.tolton@adaptiva.com

M: +1-425-681-2770

