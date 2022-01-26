Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:GRYN) Announces Bulk Wholesale Purchase Order for Hemp Protein and Food Additive Products

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”), a California-based industrial hemp company, is pleased to announce its entry into the U.S. plant-based food market with an initial purchase order for its proprietary hemp protein product. The order has come from an established U.S. company that is listed on a major exchange.

The global plant protein market was valued at US$29.4 billion in 2020 and could surpass US$162 billion by 2030, which would make up 7.7% of the global protein market, according to a report released in August by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The immense nutritional value of hemp can be attributed to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, bioavailability, neuroprotective actions, and the ability to help lower the risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Hemp-based protein products are gaining serious attention as they are recognized as a highly nutritious, easily digestible source of protein that contains all nine essential amino acids, as well as both essential fatty acids required by the human body.

In the food industry, a wide range of products can be developed from hemp proteins, including beverages, functional ingredients, nutritional supplements and various personal care products. Furthermore, unlike in the CBD market, hemp seed derivatives are not limited to strict regulatory measures. Hemp seed derivatives are treated the same as grapeseed oil or pea protein and can be distributed through retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

“Our proprietary processing methods produce a significantly higher-quality product with between 70%-73% protein and very little oil content, making it much easier to work with as a food or supplement additive. The average protein found in the competition’s product is between 50%-57% protein and chock full of residual oil,” stated Dan Claycamp, of the Green Hygienics Scientific Advisory Board. “We have the capability to deliver a clean, white, tasteless hemp protein through our unique milling and extraction process. Additionally, the particle size and texture can be adjusted. Green Hygienics is proud to be one of the first U.S.-based operations to be able to provide large-scale domestic supply of a superior hemp protein product beyond what the competition has to offer.”

Claycamp served as vice president of operations for GenCanna Global USA. He is an experienced professional with over 34 years of experience providing executive management for engineering, construction, environmental and operational activities on several food-grade grain milling, food processing, biofuels, hemp and cannabis facilities. Claycamp has successfully managed greenfield projects in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky from concept design to operational cash flow, with the latest project being an $83 million food-grade hemp processing facility. He is a graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Milling Science and Management and has held senior management positions at top milling companies including Quaker Oats, Bunge, SEMO Milling, Didion Milling and United Maize. He has successfully managed and directed teams to execute pathways for successful third-party accreditations, licenses, permits and compliance with governing agencies in the grain milling and food industries. Claycamp has also managed and developed supply chain platforms from suppliers to customers that have met and exceeded company visions, goals and objectives, all focusing on being environmentally friendly and green. Through his decades of experience managing several large-scale construction projects, he has gained a deep knowledge of AC and DC electrical design parameters for electrical transformers, switchgear, controls and motors in either alternating or direct current applications and high-, medium- and low-voltage design applications. Claycamp is also a seasoned expert in reviewing and identifying opportunities for process improvements on proposed and current technologies in the food manufacturing and biotechnology industries.

