EverEarn Platform Launches, Aims To Pay Highest BUSD Rewards Ratio

Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EverEarn team is excited to announce its upcoming presale for their token which is specifically designed to generate more income for investors.





The EverEarn coin ($EARN) is a Binance Smart Chain blockchain platform that was created to distribute wealth to investors by providing them the highest BUSD rewards ratio.

EverEarn Mission

The business savvy EverEarn team is about to explode across the crypto-verse with a token offering and business model approach that truly prioritizes holders’ finances. The setup to ensure the highest ratio of BUSD rewards being paid to holders is beautiful;

15% of initial token supply burned at launch

An additional 5 million tokens burned per day, every day.

Team wallets are capped at a tiny 5% of total supply.

Locked liquidity, liquidity pooling, and CEX wallets are excluded from rewards distribution.

The EverEarn model ensures that BUSD reward ratio to holders continues to increase on a daily basis, but the team doesn’t stop there.

The EverEarn team’s business approach is also setting a new aggressive standard for investor dApp tools. The swap is already available prior to launch, with staking, pooling and NFT minting to be delivered within the first 4-6 weeks of launch, making EverEarn highly attractive even without the massive rewards protentional.

EverEarn has a total tax of 15% on all buys, sells and transfers, with 11% in BUSD rewards, 2% to liquidity and buyback and burn functions, and 2% to marketing.

Pre-Sale Phase

During the presale phase, users are also given the opportunity to get “1 of 60 limited edition of EverEarn Pre-Sale NFTs.” That’s in addition to the airdrop contest where 150 users will share 2 billion Earn tokens (currently worth roughly $140 to each winner).

The passive BUSD income potential is massive for EARN holders; One BNB of EARN during presale will get you approximately $145 a day in BUSD, with trading volumes of only $1 million. The team is already double KYC’d, double audited, and fully doxed. This is one token you seriously don’t want to miss out on.

Audit: https://github.com/Tech-Audit/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/TECHAUDIT_EVEREARN.pdf

Pinksale presale with KYC: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xE32451C2490454718A1058604c2D2992C70119E4?chain=BSC

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theEverEarn