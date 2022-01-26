Forethought Golf Continues to Expand Its Brand Portfolio With Snake Eyes Golf

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading golf manufacturer, Forethought Golf, has announced they've added another brand to their portfolio with the acquisition of Snake Eyes Golf. The addition of Snake Eyes increases their brand count to seven, which also includes Alien, Etonic, Ray Cook, Hot-Z, Solus and Bullet.

Snake Eyes clubs first appeared on golf courses in 1994 and the brand quickly became well known for their high-performing wedges and irons.

"We couldn't be happier with the addition of Snake Eyes to our portfolio," stated John Holst, Vice President of Sales for Forethought Golf. "Snake Eyes allows us to offer our customers a whole new level of premium golf equipment combined with a brand name that is well respected in the golfing community."

A broad line of Snake Eyes golf equipment is currently being showcased at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando and will be available for purchase at major retailers during the 2022 season.

About Forethought Golf

With 200+ tour wins, including all four major championships, Forethought Golf offers a wide variety of golf equipment, apparel, and accessories under a number of lines, including Ray Cook, Hot-Z, Solus, Bullet, Etonic, Alien and now Snake Eyes. www.ForethoughtGolf.com

Contact Info

John Holst

Vice President of Sales - Forethought Golf

john.holst@forethoughtgolf.com

