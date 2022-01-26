Landing Settles into Birmingham HQ, to Unveil New Company Sign at the John Hand Building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announces the installation of a new Landing sign atop its new headquarters at the John Hand Building in downtown Birmingham.



The new Landing structure will replace the previous sign belonging to CEO Bill Smith’s prior venture, Shipt , which he sold to Target in 2017 for $550M . The installation will take place this weekend, with the removal of the Shipt sign on Saturday, January 28th, followed by the addition of the new Landing sign on Sunday, January 29th.

The landmark sign marks the completion of the company’s relocation from San Francisco to Birmingham last year. In 2021, Birmingham-native Bill Smith also announced a $1M investment in the city’s tech ecosystem on behalf of Landing – in addition to new municipal, county, and state partnerships to help spur economic opportunity in the surrounding region.

“Birmingham has become one of the country’s fastest growing tech ecosystems,” said Landing Founder and CEO Bill Smith. “We’re proud to play a role in the city’s continued growth, and are looking forward to adding Landing to the Birmingham skyline.”

Landing’s sign was manufactured by a company based in Alabama. It will be installed 280 feet high and will measure 12 feet tall and 48 feet wide. It contains 300 feet of LED lights and is made of aluminum.

To learn more about Landing or to inquire about membership please visit, www.hellolanding.com . If you are interested in joining the Landing team, visit http://hellolanding.com/careers .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a network of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 200+ cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .