ADUSA Supply Chain’s ADvantage Supplier Collaboration Program Turns One

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADvantage, ADUSA Supply Chain’s industry-leading supplier collaboration program, is turning one. Launched in January 2021, the program now includes more than 200 consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers partnering with Ahold Delhaize USA companies to innovate supply chain management practices and ensure customers of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands can access the products they need, when they need them through their channel of choice.



“In a normal year, getting product through the food supply chain is complex, but the COVID-19 pandemic has produced some of the toughest conditions on record,” said Peggy Krebs, VP, ADvantage for ADUSA Procurement. “The ADvantage program has been instrumental in Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ ability to partner with manufacturers to attack the toughest supply chain challenges, while continuing to innovate for the future. ADvantage is about providing talented resources to collaborate with vendors, to be transparent with each other through common metrics, and to work toward our shared purpose of getting the right product to customers in the right place at the right time.”

Launched as part of ADUSA Supply Chain’s transformation, ADvantage is designed to drive better collaboration between Ahold Delhaize USA companies and suppliers, delivering growth, innovation and efficiency across the supply chain from product origin to a customer’s hands.

“By working smarter with suppliers through ADvantage, we are driving a new era of collaboration,” added Krebs. “As we look to the future, the ADvantage program is more critical than ever as the industry continues to face unprecedented constraints and shifts in consumer demand and shopping preferences. Collaboration between retailers and manufacturers is not only valuable, it is essential for survival and long-term growth in the extremely challenging business context we’re all facing together.”

In feedback, suppliers cite ADvantage as an industry-leading program when it comes to enabling connectivity, collaboration, analysis, problem-solving, knowledge and dedicated resources.

In 2022, the ADUSA Supply Chain network will surpass the mid-point of its transformation to an integrated self-distribution model for the future. As was previously announced, ADUSA Supply Chain will transition five additional facilities into the self-managed network in 2022, bringing center store self-procured volume to 85%. The transformation, which is an integral part of enabling all Ahold Delhaize USA companies to deliver for Connected Customers and position each brand for continued omnichannel growth, is expected to be completed on schedule in 2023.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

scmediarelations@adusasc.com