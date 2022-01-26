Notified Announces Speaker Lineup and Agenda for Fourth Annual Event: A Festival for Communicators

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the speaker lineup and agenda for its Notified business segment’s fourth annual event – a Festival for Communicators. The global event will be held February 3, 2022, and will kick-off from London, England, with programming that will continue throughout the day live from studios in New York and Chicago.



This year’s conference includes a Keynote from Brendan Hunt, the Emmy-winning co-creator, writer, producer, and actor from Ted Lasso with Ben Chodor, president of Notified. Additionally, there are three content tracks featuring more than 40 communications rockstars and industry experts in marketing, event planning, public relations, and investor relations.

Session highlights and speakers at-a-glance include:

Keynote, Great Storytelling, Leadership Qualities, and Building a Successful Team Culture: Brendan Hunt, Emmy-winning co-creator, writer, producer, and actor with Ben Chodor, president of Notified

Events, How to Build the Ideal SEO Team: Kevin Indig, Shopify

Events, Aesthetic Excellence – The Importance of Event Design: Kathy Jordan, KPJ Digital

Investor Relations, Going Digital: The Virtual AGM: Simon Bryan, Lumi

Investor Relations, Level Up Your IR Workflow: Jared Wasserman, Nasdaq

Public Relations, Common PR Metrics You Need to Break Up With: Johna Burke, AMEC

Public Relations, Benchmarks, KPIs, and Reporting Dashboards: Setting Yourself Up for Success: Sylvie Harton, Notified, Christine Rodgers, Parexel, and Danaka Williams, Parexel



For a full agenda, including live programming for Europe and the UK, or to register for free, visit here.

“This year’s event is going to be one for the books with dozens of incredible presenters lined up to discuss current and emerging trends across events, public relations, and investor relations,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “Those who attend are in for an experience – the music festival-themed virtual event will include opportunities to engage and network and will close with a celebration of the most successful virtual events and projects created by Notified clients in 2021.”

Sponsors for this year’s event include Encore, Kollective, Hive, Snapbar, Gather Voices, and Interprefy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit our event website www.notified.com/festival-for-communicators, or www.notified.com.



