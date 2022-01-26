Global Wearable Sensors Market is estimated to be US$ 5578.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wearable Sensors Market accounted for US$ 565.05 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5578.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%. A wearable sensor is a technology gadget that people wear to track information about their health and fitness. These sensors are embedded in clothing or other fashion accessories and used to monitor and diagnose vital indicators such as heart rate, blood pressure, and other metabolic activities using wired or wireless devices. Physiological and biological monitoring are made easier by wearable sensors. The former aids in the diagnosis and follow-up of many neurological, cardiovascular, and pulmonary diseases, such as hypertension, asthma, and others. In rural locations where there are no remote monitoring systems, motion sensors are being used at medical facilities.

The report " Global Wearable Sensors Market, By Type (Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure & Force Sensors, Touch Sensors and Motion Sensors), By Application (Wristwear, Eyewear, Bodywear) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030''

Key Highlights:

KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) researchers have developed a 3D-printed pressure sensor. To generate a soft and flexible sensor, the gadget mixes a stiff microbump array with liquid metal elements. Highly sensitive soft-pressure sensors, according to the KAIST researchers, are appropriate for electronic skin applications, wearable electronics, and soft robotics.

September 2020 - Ams, a provider of high-performance sensor solutions, has announced the release of the industry's thinnest dedicated sensor for the measurement of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), bringing the ability to remotely monitor this critical sign to small consumer products like earbuds, smartwatches, and wristbands, as well as medical devices like oximeters and patches.

Analyst View:

The use of microelectronics to miniaturize sensors has proven critical in the development of wearable devices. The size of the sensors is one of the most significant barriers to sensing technology adoption, particularly in wearable electronics. The hardware components collect physiological and mobility data that can be used for long-term monitoring. Major businesses like STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Broadcom are aggressively investing in R&D. Another important market driver is the growing usage of sensors based on MEMS, nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS), and CMOS technologies.

Global Wearable Sensors Market, By Type (Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure & Force Sensors, Touch Sensors and Motion Sensors), By Application (Wristwear, Eyewear, Bodywear) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Wearable Sensors Market accounted for US$ 565.05 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5578.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%. The Global Wearable Sensors Market is segmented based on type, application and region.

Based on Type, Global Wearable Sensors Market is segmented into Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure & Force Sensors, Touch Sensors and Motion Sensors.

Based on Application, Global Wearable Sensors Market is segmented into Wristwear, Eyewear, Bodywear.

By Region, the Global Wearable Sensors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Wearable Sensors Market:

The key players operating in the wearable sensor market are STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and InvenSense, Inc. (U.S.). Mergers and acquisitions, divestments, and new product developments and launches are the key strategies adopted by the established market players. A few emerging players are also involved in obtaining funding for their product developments and launches.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse Related Report: