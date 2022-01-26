Nasdaq Private Market Surpasses $40 Billion in Volume

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading marketplace for trading private company stock, today announced that it has surpassed $40 billion in transactional volume since its inception in 2013.



NPM recently announced its spinout from Nasdaq, to operate as an independent company to scale and further develop the private market ecosystem into an institutional-grade, centralized secondary trading venue for issuers, banks, brokers, shareholders, and prospective investors of private company stock. Advancing its mission to build a premier marketplace for private companies, NPM has to date received strategic investments from Nasdaq, SVB Financial Group, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company.

As of December 31, 2021, NPM facilitated over 550 private company-sponsored liquidity transactions globally, serving over 100,000 shareholders for many of the world’s largest private companies.

“NPM continues to be an epicenter for private company liquidity, surpassing a record-breaking $13B in transactional volume in 2021. There continues to be a dramatic evolution across the secondary market, both in how companies are engaging beyond traditional tender offers and utilizing our marketplace to connect with new pockets of institutional capital,” said Eric Folkemer, President, Nasdaq Private Market.

Founded in 2013, NPM supports private companies throughout all stages of their pre-IPO lifecycle. Its innovative technology facilitates private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, investor block trades, company directed windows of liquidity and pre-direct listing continuous trading. In addition, the NPM platform provides a leading marketplace and comprehensive settlement process management through its alternative trading system.

About NPM

NPM is a leading marketplace and liquidity provider for private companies. NPM provides comprehensive technology and capital market support to meet its customers’ needs. None of the information provided herein is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, or to provide any legal, tax, investment or financial advice. NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner, and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. www.npm.com

