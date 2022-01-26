Gail Coles Johnson Joins Electronics For Imaging’s Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran technology human resources leader Gail Coles Johnson has joined the board of directors of digital imaging technology company Electronics For Imaging, Inc., a portfolio company of Siris Capital Group, LLC.



“We are excited to add Gail to our board at such an important time for EFI as we capitalize on growth opportunities in the analog-to-digital transformation of industrial imaging,” said EFI Executive Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “Gail will provide strategic expertise and experience as we continue to build and strengthen our team to drive future growth and success.”

“I admire EFI’s compelling strategic vision and values-led culture,” said Ms. Coles Johnson. “It’s an honor to join the company’s board of directors and be part of a business driving such meaningful change in the industrial imaging industry.”

Ms. Coles Johnson currently serves as Chief Human Resources Officer for The Executive Leadership Council. She is a highly sought-after speaker for various panels on topics related to diversity and inclusion, innovation, workforce planning, generational mentoring, and minority recruitment and retention.

Ms. Coles Johnson previously served in a variety of roles at AT&T, including in sales, human capital, and management, before becoming AT&T’s Assistant Vice President of Human Resources in 2015. Throughout her tenure at AT&T, she led and executed human capital management strategies by building strategic partnerships, creating and executing leadership development programs, and hiring top talent across the organization, including c-suite positions.

Ms. Coles Johnson has a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Cornell University. She is an Advisory Council member with the National Institutes of Health, and has served on the boards of multiple organizations, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the National Black MBA Association and the Links Foundation.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, and digital front ends. (www.efi.com)

