Chubs Inu: The Next Cheems That Offers BUSD Rewards

New York, NY, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chubs Inu team is pleased to announce the release of a new and improved version of Cheems Inu. Offering BUSD rewards, Chubs Inu allows users to generate revenue whether people buy or sell.





Chubs Inu Token Goal

Users can generate revenue through Chubs Inu token. While addressing the users, the developers said “spent tens of thousands of dollars on raising and awareness and will continue doing so for years to come.” The team isn’t resting on its oars as it aims to intensify its marketing efforts to enable it to take the project to a new level.

The goal is to ensure that the project will keep expanding to enable more users to buy the token “from the early phases of development and marketing.” The marketing efforts yielded a positive result because the token’s price increased by over 100% after launch and reached an all-time high few hours later.

The team has also submitted its application for the token to be listed on notable exchanges such as CMC and CoinGecko while plans are underway to give it more publicity by listing it on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Although the market cap is still very low, the team has finalized plans to increase the market cap to over 20 million as it intends to partner with streamers, gamers, influencers, and NFTs, a marketing structure that will fire the token’s value up.

How to Buy $Chubs Inu

Chubs Inu token’s official contract address is 0x811A73E2D9884d4ed80c5d0ba0035FD2D9227f93. Visit your preferred exchange and purchase BNB from it. Swap the BNB for Binance Smart Chain and add your BSC to your trust wallet or metamask. When you’re done, connect the wallet to Poocoin or PancakeSwap. Copy the contact address and paste it into Poocoin or Pancakeswap “trade” section. Click “Confirm” when you are done, and now you’re holding your chubs.

Chubs Inu Vision

Chubs Inu aims to be a reliable meme worthy token with future NFTs, moonshot Tokenomics, and an excited community who love to hold Chubs and watch their chubs grow. The team locks the token’s liquidity on Pinksale for a year while multiple organizations such as Tech-Audit audits the project KYC the team.

Chart: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x811a73e2d9884d4ed80c5d0ba0035fd2d9227f93

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chubs_inu

Telegram: https://t.me/chubsinu