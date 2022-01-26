Novaland Announces the Launch of NOVA Token

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With discussion of the Metaverse now frequently making news, the world is growing enthusiastic about the potential of inhabiting digital realms. Metaverse projects are poised to revolutionize the way we interact with one another, both socially and professionally, by combining existing technology, cryptocurrency, and virtual reality. It's also feasible thanks to Novaland, a game platform for creating virtual land with a player-powered economy. This game has announced their token publication and there are things you must know before its token goes on sale. Let us dive in to discover more about Novaland and what makes Novaland become too different compared to others.



What is Novaland?

With the Metaverse, the world is heading into a bold new reality. A virtual reality where you can play to earn, interact in real-time with people on the other side of the world, and own properties – most notably, lands. Also with the intensifying demand for technologically progressive electronic games amongst millennials is anticipated to drive the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Thus, it can be said that the demand for a game to satisfy both the aspects are essential and Novaland must be the name to list out at the top with the perfect opportunity to build the virtual world combining blockchain technology and NFT with User-Generated Content (UGC) gaming mechanisms.

Novaland is a virtual reality game platform based on Binance Smart Chain that allows users to play, develop, own, and monetize their gaming experiences using the network's main utility token - NOVA token.

Novaland recognizes that the regulation of user-generated material and centralized ownership, which limits creator rights and ownership, are significant impediments in the existing game. To overcome this issue, the development team provides participants with complete sovereignty over their inventions in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs): Lands in Novaland, as well as any assets developed, are forever held by the community!

In Novaland, the blockchain technology has been provided with an ideal tool game platform for users to enjoy making, playing, collecting, and selling without centralized control, while still retaining actual copyright ownership and the chance to earn in-game tokens.

The Novaland team aims to create a virtual environment in which users may play, construct, and monetize their virtual game experiences, as well as earn $ token (token in-game) through daily tasks in Novaland or in-game ecosystem.

The long-term goal is to be one of the key drivers of VR apps on Blockchain that provide players with a profoundly immersive reality virtual realm in which they may test their creativity and build their own empire. With Novaland, users get to be at the vanguard of that change. Novoland creates the infrastructure that seamlessly combines the Metaverse, NFTs and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

LANDs & Novaland cities

Novaland consists of many cities which are divided into a certain amount of LANDs. Players need to attend the auction to be the permanent owner and the citizen of Novaland. Players can decorate their spaces with beautiful sceneries and structures such as a fairy wonderland, a medieval town, or even a futuristic space station.

In Novaland, there are 100,000 land parcels separated into 50 cities. Each LAND has a fixed location on the map and cannot be moved from one coordinate to another.

Whenever any city in Novaland is opened for land sale, players can attend the public auction and purchase LAND by NOVA token to be the landowner as well citizen of Novaland world. Below is some advantages of being citizen:

Players can lease their space and receive tax per month

Multiplayer can combine their LAND and share revenue together

Players can be free to access, upload any assets or build their construction as park, restaurant, club, bar, etc..on their LAND



Novaland activity gameplay

With the goal of creating the actual world, Novaland has three indication bars for each avatar, including nutrition, thirst, and stress. Players must labor in order to survive and satisfy the demands for food, relaxation, and amusement.

Nutrition bar: Decreases day by day, requiring Avatars to visit eateries to refill nutrition. If the bar falls close to zero, you will pass out and be brought to the hospital to recuperate.

Thirst bar: Decreases with time, requiring Avatars to drink water. The lower the indication, the slower the activity will become.

The stress bar grows over the day, thus avatars must relax, sleep, or engage in leisure activities to relieve tension. The higher the indication, the more dizzy players will be.



To product raw materials:

Fishing: Players need to rent fishing rods from a store (each fishing rod has its own fishing speeds), then sell their fish to restaurants for food processing or sell to the town hall at a low price (in the first phase).

Farming: Players rent farming tools to grow a crop (productivity of each tool is different). After harvesting crop, they need to sell their product to restaurants or sold to the town hall for a low price (early stage)

Animal husbandry: people need to buy food and breed animals for meat then sell to restaurants or to town halls at a low price (first stage)

Service providers (restaurants, bars, etc.) will utilize these raw materials to cook and assist avatars in Novaland in rebalancing the nutrition indicators (with food from restaurants), thirst indicators (drinks from restaurants, pubs), and stress indicators (sleep, alcohol, tobacco, play game...)

Novaland tokens information and utilization

Novaland has 2 types of native token: NOVA token and ZEN token.

NOVA token is a critical component of Novaland that holds the essential key in connecting features, activities in the Novaland platform. NOVA is a BSC-20 utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that serves as the basis for transactions within Novaland. NOVA token can be utilized in the following situation:

Access in Novaland: Players spend NOVA to purchase LAND in Novaland, customize their Avatar character. Artists spend NOVA to upload ASSETS to the Marketplace.

Staking/ Farming: more than 80% total supply of Nova token distributed for Staking, so users can stake their Nova token and LANDs to earn passive income with high APY. Even when players cannot draw items to sell on NFT marketplace or dislike playing games in the metaverse, they can put your token in a pool for staking and earning passive income with high APY. To extra profit, users can stake their LAND on Staking Pool.

Governance: NOVA is a governance token that uses a DAO framework to allow holders to participate in platform governance decisions. They may vote on important issues like Foundation grant attributions to content and game developers, as well as feature prioritization on the platform Roadmap. Owners of NOVA can vote for themselves or assign voting privileges to other players.



The ZEN token functions as the money for transactions in the Novaland metaverse. Users can spend ZEN on playing games, purchasing equipment, or identifying their space in Nova cities.

NFT market in Novaland

On the Novaland marketplace, users may buy and sell whatever asset, object, or avatar they want. Before opting to buy and design the home on the land, the user may look up basic information regarding assets in-game: name, description, scarcity, and cost.

Artists are free to sell and gain NOVA tokens by uploading their assets to the NFT marketplace. Those assets will be vetted by the community before becoming official goods in the game and being sold on the marketplace.

With the NFT market, it leads to Novaland becoming a big part of daily life and the movement towards decentralized frameworks is a logical next step as the belief of the development team to make Novland become the standard for online gaming. NFTs and DeFi are going to create healthy ecosystems where earned items and marketplaces are truly in the hands of the users.

Nova token inclusive information tokenomics

Key Metrics

Name: Nova Token

Symbol: NOVA

Token standard: BEP-20.

Max supply: 3,000,000,000,000 NOVA

Circulating Supply: 3,000,000,000,000 NOVA (upon listing).

Contract address: 0x3215f7D921549Bb4a8FD2C93D88021B2902e30d0

NOVA Token Allocation

Total supply: 3,000,000,000,000 CZ

Token sale: 10% - 300B NOVA

Airdrop: 1% - 30B NOVA

Community development: 1% - 30B NOVA

Staking/Farming: 88% - 2640B NOVA



NOVA token sale schedule

NOVA token sale event includes 3 rounds: Presale, IDO 1, IDO 2, which last 3 months from January 5th, 2022 to April 7th, 2022. Token from Token sale will be locked until the event ends and distributed 10% per month, block by block, from March 9th, 2022.

NOVA token be listed on Pancakeswap on January 10th, 2021

Presale



Timeline: Jan 5th, 2022 to Feb 5th, 2022

Price: $0,00001

Amount: 100,000,000,000 NOVA

IDO 1



Timeline: Feb 6th, 2022 to Mar 6th, 2022

Price: $0,0001

Amount: 100,000,000,000 NOVA

IDO 2



Timeline: Mar 7th, 2022 to Apr 7th, 2022

Price: $0,001

Amount: 100,000,000,000 NOVA

You can earn 10% commission when inviting friends to join our event! The more friends purchase NOVA tokens, the more profit you gain!

The bottom line

The gaming industry is a massive untapped market when it comes to metaverse adoption, and The Sandbox provides players with a universe where they can create, collect and build blockchain-powered assets and are making a niche for itself in the global gaming market by aiming to revolutionize. The earlier you participate, the greater the chance to reap more rewards!

