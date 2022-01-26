Šiaulių bankas has acquired own shares

English Lithuanian

On 26 January 2022 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows:

-total number of shares acquired 2 104 598;

-total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 1,557,402.52.

The purpose of share acquisition - granting shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries. Acquired shares will pass on Bank‘s ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction - 27 January 2022.