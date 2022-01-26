XSTIK: Announcing the Ecosystem built on XRP ledger

Cape Coral, FL, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XSTIK brings something very unique to the crypto space; a definitive approach to Non-Fungible Tokens better known as NFTs, built on XRP ledger- a super-fast, energy-efficient, and reliable public blockchain led by a global developer community, xStik is the evolution of the current generation NFTs, it’s not a typical static NFT with changing colors or your 50-pixel face replica, xStik is lively, artful and flexible stick figures with endless possibilities.

What is an XRP Ledger?

The XRP Ledger is a scalable sustainable public blockchain with proven reliability led by the global developer community. XRP Ledger is super-fast, energy-efficient, and extremely reliable, with ease of Development, low-cost transactions, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open source for executing their most demanding projects without hurting the environment, unlike other blockchains that require wasteful or competitive use of resources to validate a transaction on the blockchain.

The lower fees, fast transaction speeds, and custom token functionalities make XRP Ledger a perfect platform to build upon the xStik ecosystem.

What is an NFT?

On a higher level of understanding an NFT is a Non-Fungible Token stored on the blockchain, in layman's terms, it is a one-of-a-kind digital asset that belongs to the owner and owner only until and unless the ownership is transferred which is further recorded on the blockchain. Each token is unique. Due to the unique metadata of each NFT, its characteristics cannot be changed and the NFT itself cannot be duplicated. NFTs can be anything ranging from a photo, a video, or an audio file to tweets and clothing apparel. With the recent surge of the metaverse, another added utility to these NFTs is rising as consumables in the metaverse.

The total market cap of NFTs surged to a new all-time high of $10.7 billion during the third quarter of 2021. That is an increase of 723% when compared to the second quarter of 2021 when total sales in NFTs reached $1.3 billion.

What sets apart NFT from other digital assets?



**Blockchain technology provides proof of ownership. This is the primary benefit for NFTs as all transactions are recorded on the ledger. In addition to this, thanks to the transparency blockchain technology provides us with, both fraud and duplication can easily be prevented.

** Since transactions are executed peer-to-peer via the blockchain there is no intervention of a middleman. This has resulted in artists being rewarded more fairly for their effort.

** Many factors contribute to the overall value of an NFT. The main are immutable ownership and digital scarcity. Regardless of the amount of me that passes, you will always have the opportunity to validate an NFT within a few minutes.

**Due to the underlying blockchain technology, NFTs can easily be transferred peer-to-peer to anyone in the world at any time.

** There are several NFT collections with both a massive and loyal following. All these projects have one thing in common and that is they have a buzzing community. NFTs can serve as the perfect gate key into certain levels within the overall community.

Why xStik?

xStik strives to become a world-famous stick figure and community-approved official XRP mascot. xStik offers very interesting and immersive lore backing their project, xStiks are supreme beings of infinite wisdom that were created by the humanoid XeRP Stikenheim in order to save the ecosystem of X.O. Planet and aid superfood production.

The lore itself hints that there can be massive future developments seen in this project which sets it apart from other NFT projects in the Crypto NFT space.

xStik NFTs are not boring they are very different than any other NFTs out there, they are not only artful, lively, and flexible but addictive and visually appealing, with endless possibilities, xStik is also looking forward to collaborating with influencers, actors, celebrities, athletes, and high-end businesses, this just shines a light on the vast scope of this project.

Unlike NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain that charges a per-transaction fee of up to $200, xStik is built upon the XRP ledger that offers super-fast transaction speeds with proven reliability at a fraction of a penny per transaction.

The Real Origin Story

The team wanted to create something that everyone was well acquainted with, a Stick Figure. The team thought that everyone has been drawing stick figures since they were just kids, so why not transform them into NFTs? And the XRP ledger turned that idea into reality. Stick figures turned into modern-day art, xStiks as individual characters are fun, versatile, and surprising. xStik can be turned into anything, xStik can be a celebrity, athlete, or animal, the possibilities are endless but the primary goal of the project is to represent XRP worldwide as the official mascot.

xStik Team is fully doxed, the team has over 40 years of experience in running businesses and leading teams. But it doesn’t just end there, xStik already has a brand ambassador and it is none other than Kevin Campbell, former Premier League player, well known from his time in Arsenal.

$xStik Token

Built upon the same XRP ledger, the $xStik token will be the native currency of the xStik ecosystem, by holding the $xStik Token, the holder will be eligible to receive bonuses for holders distributed by the xStik Drop zones. This will drive an upward price action by inducing competitiveness among the community, the utility of the xStik token is not limited, Game adaptations for the token are also in talks and planned later down the roadmap. The upcoming XLS-20D protocol will enable the $xStik token holder to purchase the xStik NFTs using the native token, currently, the NFTs are scheduled to be minted on the Sologenic Marketplace!

xSTIK Drop Zones

xStik Drop Zone is a never seen before concept brought to reality by the highly skilled team behind the project, there are many cryptos and NFT projects being part of the same or similar idea existing in the crypto sphere, that’s why the team came up with something unique, immersive and interesting- xStik Drop Zones.

xStik Drop Zones is a section of the xStik Platform that creates new possibilities and new opportunities for everyone in the crypto community, the xStik Drop Zone will feature: NFT drops, Giveaways, Merchandise, xStik token airdrops, and much more. Opening dates will be announced soon in the community chat on telegram as well as on all social media including the platform itself.

Custom NFT Series

xStik is limitless, the custom NFT series will feature significant partners, celebrities, or affiliates. There are several cards already featured and published- The 5 NFT cards set signed by Kevin Campbell, the official brand ambassador of xSTik, the mentioned set will be auctioned for charity while the team is working on bringing more collaborations and influencers to expand the xStik brand on a global scale.

The Launch

The native token, $xStik came to life on the 9th of December, 2021 with an initial supply of 1 billion $xStik tokens, later on, 50 percent of the total supply, 500 million tokens were airdropped to the community members that set the projects trustline. The project was highly appreciated right from the beginning and upon launch, it piqued a lot of investor crowds as it skyrocketed to an all-time high of $12 million in market capitalization, currently, the market capitalization is holding its own at $7 million which makes it a great entry point before the XLS-20D protocol is implemented into the XRP ledger.

xStik team consistently focused on delivering what was promised on the Roadmap and secured more than 35k holders.

The Growth of xStik: Marketing done right!

The project met with a lot of organic traction right from the start because of the exclusivity of the concept and the idea behind it, it was only a matter of time and deliverance. YouTuber Ripple Van Winkle noticed the potential that xStik brought to the pre-existing crypto space and covered the project in one of his YouTube videos, the project popularity spread like wildfire after that, word traveled from one chat to another and the numbers skyrocketed on xStik social media as everyone wanted a piece of this concept, this hype also helped the project getting trending on multiple platforms. Currently, xStik is listed on Sologenic Dex, XRDOGE Dex, XRP Toolkit, LiveCoinWatch, XRPL coins, and more.

New people are being hired to help with further brand recognition and expansion in order to represent xStik on the global stage and perhaps turn it into a household name in the future.

The Future

xStik is now entering a new phase as NFT Marketplaces begin to open on the XRP Ledger, xStik is already shortlisted for early access to the Sologenic Marketplace on the 25th of January, 2022.



Sologenic Marketplace will be the first to adopt NFTs on the XRP ledger, the marketplace is scheduled to open on the 27th of January, 2022 whereas xStik will gain minting access two days before the Grand Opening itself.



XRP Ledger onboarding the NFT scene is a huge opportunity for many, the crypto NFT space may see another surge with this adoption that will further the explosive growth of NFTs in the XRP ecosystem, This entails a bright future for xStik as it is one of the very first to move into this scene, with many possibilities to exponentially grow at a Global Scale.

Social Links:

Website: https://www.xrpstik.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xrpstik/

Telegram: https://t.me/xrpstik

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xrpstik