Direct Relief, BD, NAFC Announce Free and Charitable Clinic Grant Winners

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their continued effort to help vulnerable populations access health care services that address chronic disease, Direct Relief, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) today announced the 12 free and charitable clinics that collectively received $300,000 in grants through the Continuity in Care program.

The Continuity in Care program is a multi-year initiative made possible through the generosity of Direct Relief and BD and administered by the NAFC. It supports free and charitable clinics in expanding patient-tailored, innovative models of chronic disease care for vulnerable patients in the United States. This round of grants, in the amount of $12,000 per grantee, fund new or existing programs that are focused on helping patients who have, or are at risk of contracting diabetes and hypertension, through patient education, prevention, medication compliance and patient engagement efforts.

"Free and charitable clinics play an instrumental role in caring for patients across the United States each and every day, and this funding aims to expand their vital work through innovative, patient-first solutions," said Damon Taugher, Vice President of Global Programs for Direct Relief. "Direct Relief is privileged to again join with NAFC and BD to recognize these clinics and their critical role."

The 2021 Continuity in Care grantees are:

Lahai Health – Lynnwood, Wash.

Open Arms Clinic – Toccoa, Ga.

Volunteers in Medicine - Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

Church Health Center of Memphis, Inc. – Memphis, Tenn.

Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center – Brandon, Fla.

Sinclair Health Clinic – Winchester, Va.

West Virginia Health Right, Inc. – Charleston, W.V.

CrossOver Healthcare Ministry – Richmond, Va.

Faith Family Medical Center – Nashville, Tenn.

Westminster Free Clinic - Thousand Oaks, Calif.

C-ASIST Free Health Clinic – Dearborn, Mich.

Rophe Free Clinic, Inc. – Indianapolis, Ind.

“The NAFC is grateful to have partners like BD and Direct Relief who recognize the essential role free and charitable clinics play within their communities to provide accessible health care,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer. “This important program helps our members provide essential services that help patients in underserved communities better manage diabetes, hypertension and chronic disease.”

Jennifer Farrington, Senior Director of Social Investing at BD and Vice President of the BD Foundation, added “This collaboration with Direct Relief and NAFC is well aligned to BD’s focus on helping improve outcomes for patients with chronic disease. Congratulations to all of the grant recipients, and we thank all of the clinics across the United States for the noble work they are doing to care for our country’s most vulnerable patients.”

The next program application will be announced in the first quarter of 2022 and will be open to all active members of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

# # #

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities and need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org/



About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About NAFC

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

Attachment