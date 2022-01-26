Nutshell Named a 2022 'Best Place to Work in Midwest Tech' by Purpose Jobs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutshell, the all-in-one sales and marketing platform serving small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide, has been named to Purpose Jobs' "100 Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech 2022" list.

The list focuses on companies headquartered and currently hiring across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, and the honorees were included based on employee benefits, growth opportunities, commitment to people, and mission.

"Being included on Purpose Jobs' list of the Best Places to Work in 2022 is a huge honor because creating an inclusive, supportive work environment for our team is our highest priority," said Andy Fowler, Nutshell's CEO and co-founder. "We put our team members' well-being and professional growth first, and strive to create a space where Nutshellers of all backgrounds can accomplish amazing things."

"Our company has lost very few team members to 'The Great Resignation' and we think that has a lot to do with how we treat people, from the benefits and work flexibility we offer to the potential for advancement available to all employees," Fowler added.

Recently, Nutshell has made a number of improvements to its employee benefits package in order to support the needs of an increasingly diverse team. The company has also been working to redefine its shared vision, mission, and values in order to maintain an impeccable company culture, even in the remote-work era.

"The office perks of the past aren't cutting it anymore," said Ryan Landau, founder and CEO of Purpose Jobs, the Midwest's largest startup and tech community. "Top candidates across the globe are looking for mission-driven organizations that put their people first. That's what it means to be a best place to work."

For more information on the "100 Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech 2022" list and to see the full list of honorees, visit purpose.jobs/blog/best-places-to-work-2022.

To learn more about how Nutshell hires and develops local talent regardless of their previous tech experience or educational background, read "The paths that led us here: 8 Nutshellers discuss how they joined the team."

About Nutshell

Nutshell is an all-in-one growth software platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don't want to pay a full-time admin to manage their software. Every Nutshell subscription comes with unlimited CRM contacts, data migration assistance, and world-class live support, all at an extremely affordable price. Launched in 2010 and based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses around the world and has won numerous awards for user-friendliness, affordability, and range of features.

Learn more at www.nutshell.com.

