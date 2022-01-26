The Stoned Ape Crew NFT Evolution is Live!

Vienna, Austria, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

The Stoned Ape Crew (SAC) is delighted to announce that the first and only ever auction of a Genesis Apes Collection is live, kick-starting the smoking weed and buying NFTs movement. The Stoned Ape metaverse offers a precious collection of Stoned Ape NFTs that holders can evolve with four distinct roles. Users can collect, exchange and stake their Apes to earn cryptocurrency.

Early investors stand to earn daily rewards in $PUFF, the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT. The project offered 4200 Stoned Apes from The Genesis Collection, which sold out in 2 minutes. Those who missed out on the sale can purchase Apes on the Magiceden NFT marketplace.

Holders of the Genesis Collection can stake their NFTs to earn daily $PUFF rewards and enjoy more dope real-world utility. Role-based Apes earn 2x $PUFF, while Chimpions earn 15 $PUFF per day. Meanwhile, ultra-rare Sealz Apes earn stakers an incredible yield of 169 $PUFF/day.

The APE NFT Evolution Process

The Stoned Ape project offers the First NFT with 4 Roles: Scientists, Businessmen, Farmers, and Artists. There was a 50/50 chance at mint for a user to grab a role-based Ape or Chimpion. The OG NFT collection holders can generate unique Apes with over 140 traits.

Players on the metaverse can curate a rare collection of Nuked Apes, which will be extremely valuable due to their exciting traits and low supply. This Nuked collection will stand out on Solana and add back value to $PUFF and the Genesis Apes collection.

The SAC evolution game allows users to transform their Genesis Apes and add new, exciting traits to their NFTs. The concept uses token-burning mechanics that remove $PUFF from circulation to facilitate evolution.

Players need to use $PUFF to breed Nuked Apes. These tokens will be burned completely, tightening supply and increasing value for holders. Over time, the amount of $PUFF needed to breed new Nuked Apes will increase, making the NFT collection even more rare and valuable.

The Role of $PUFF Tokens in the Stoned Metaverse

$PUFF holders enjoy numerous benefits in the metaverse, including the ability to evolve the role and traits of their Genesis Ape collection.

Token holders can also pay for weed in several dispensaries in the US, offering discounts to members of the Stoned Ape universe. SAC will soon open its own coffee shops in the US and Germany where users can buy weed using $PUFF, fostering the widespread use and acceptance of the token. The team will also expand payment options with $PUFF to CBD and StonedApeCrew Online Stores worldwide, allowing users to pay for stoner merchandise, Delta-8 Products, and accessories using crypto.

What’s more, $PUFF holders can co-own rare digital art pieces via the platform’s fractionalized NFT ownership feature. SAC uses some royalties to purchase NFTs from side collections and fractionalize ownership back to $PUFF holders.

To earn $PUFF and breed nuked collection NFTs or buy weed, users have to stake a Stoned Ape of the Genesis Collection from https://stonedapecrew.com. Alternatively, they can buy the native token off exchanges.

The Stoned Ape Crew has a lot of upcoming plans on their Roadmap 2.0, including the most stoned launch party in Amsterdam. They are committed to starting an NFT evolution that will herald the Solana and Cannabis industry takeover.

To learn more about the Stoned metaverse and hold a token with real-world utility and excellent deflationary tokenomics, check out the resources below:

