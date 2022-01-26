Crews Control Names Lindsay Allen Production Manager

FULTON, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Keating, Founder and President of Crews Control Inc., is pleased to announce Crews Control Inc. promoted Lindsay Allen to Production Manager. "We are delighted to promote Lindsay to her new position as a Production Manager," said Keating. "With her passion for film, extensive hands-on production experience, attention to detail and excellent client service skills, she is well suited to her new role."

Allen began her time at Crews Control as a Production Intern in 2018. Last year, she returned as the full-time Assistant Production Manager where she confirmed shoots and researched and vetted new crews across the globe. Allen now joins a team of Production Managers and will handle the day-to-day planning and management of our clients' shoots. From connecting with crews and building lasting relationships with our valued clients, Allen will utilize her production experience and knowledge in the corporate landscape.

Allen states, "Using my experience in film to help our clients take their projects to the next level is exciting. I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of individual brands' needs in this chaotic fun we call 'production'. Just as with a film or a passion project of my own, I look forward to organizing every detail towards a successful shoot and happy set. Crews Control is an industry leader, and I am honored to be a part of this amazing team!"

Lindsay Allen is an emerging writer, director and filmmaker from Laurel, Maryland. Over the past several years, she has won multiple film grants, received the Vira I. Heinz Women in Global Leadership Award, and worked on various film sets to gain experience in all aspects of production. As a female filmmaker, Lindsay has made it her mission to open doors and create opportunities for other marginalized communities in the film industry. She is specifically interested in creating opportunities on screen for individuals living with disabilities in relatable and positive portrayals. Lindsay is currently in post-production for her two short fiction films.

Crews Control Inc.

Barbara Kittridge

301-604-1200

barbara@crewscontrol.com

