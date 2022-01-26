APPlife Digital Solutions Introduces “Office Hop”, a Global Sharing Platform for Short-Term Rentals of Offices, Restaurants and Meeting Rooms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce the market ready platform Office Hop, its online rental marketplace for short-term shared and private offices, small and large meeting rooms, lunch meetings and creative spaces.



There’s little doubt that the combination of the pandemic and innovations in technology has created extensive interest and participation in the hybrid work model. Workforce participants have proven that they can be as effective, if not more in many situations, in working outside the office and are shifting to remote or hybrid work in ever greater numbers. As a result, this has left building owners, landlords and other multi-use space proprietors with a considerable need to monetize millions of square feet of now, vacant, and available office and meeting space.

APPlife is very excited to introduce Office Hop, a global sharing platform that connects professionals and businesses looking for flexible and on-demand workspace to specific properties that currently sit vacant. Office Hop creates transparency and accessibility in the office and meeting space market by allowing anyone to book these types of venues online, quickly, and easily, based on their size, time, and budget requirements - while allowing owners of the property to capture lost revenue from their empty and available spaces.

“We’re confident that Office Hop will provide a great solution for the large and costly vacuum currently in the office space marketplace. The work-from-home concept or virtual office has left landlords, lease holders and hosts with a significant amount of unused and costly space. This is where our Office Hop platform will provide tremendous value to all participants. It gives these landlords, lease holders and hosts a way to re-coup some of that cost, while providing the workers or users that only require short term space, a place to get business done with the flexibility needed in today’s environment,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

Office Hop, a division of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. is a global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms. Office Hop offers an ideal solution for both parties allowing those looking for short-term work areas a platform to easily browse and filter through available listings of currently unused space and find the perfect setting for meetings, workshops, activities, or events. Users will be able to view all details and amenities related to a chosen location, and if satisfied, choose the dates, and pay online with the secure OfficeHop payment system.

If you are a property owner or landlord and would like to make the most of your unused space, visit OfficeHop to register and learn more.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

