DEESSE Announces Upcoming Premier NFT Auction on DeFine

New York, NY , Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To immortalize the ground-breaking listing of DEESSE (LOVE) tokens on the Huobi Global and KuCoin and the successful NFT Mystery Box sale on Binance NFT Marketplace, DEESSE announces its first NFT auction of the new Special Super Rare goddess FAFNIR on Define.

DEESSE Premier Goddess NFT Auction will be live on the DeFine NFT Marketplace 1 AM UTC on Jan 27th, 2022.

FAFNIR

In traditional Norse mythology, Fafnir was usually recognized as a dwarf or human, turning herself into a dragon or a snake.

In the world of DEESSE, the NFT version of Fafnir is an adventurer from the dragon race and has traveled with Loki. As a bounty hunter who made a living through catching criminals, she has an aggressive personality, and her tone often causes others to turn away, causing a lack of friends even though she is someone with a good nature. When agitated, she would turn herself into a dragon.

Rarity

Current DEESSE NFTs in the market are divided into 4 rarities: N, R, SR, SSR. The FAFNIR NFT for this auction is the highest rarity with the highest HP among all the in-game goddesses. She will last longer in high-level combat with powerful DPS output.

Rules

100 N-level Fafnir NFTs will be airdropped to the first 100 users whose bid price is $100 or higher. All participants are free to place bids. We will have a limited of 3 SSR Fafnir NFTs for the auction, and the event will last for 48 hours.

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs.

About DEESSE

DEESSE is a blockchain-enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) with progress-based and skill-based features and incorporating Play to Earn mechanics, allowing players to earn tokens and NFT in the gameplay. DEESSE will be available on mobile apps and web pages.

Learn more about DEESSE

Official website：https://deesse.art/

White paper：https://docs.deesse.art/

Twitter：https://twitter.com/deesse_2021

Telegram：http://t.me/deesse2021

Discord：http://deesse.art/discord

Contact:

Sandragcw

deesse.art

marketing@deesse.art

8170-3196-6660

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.