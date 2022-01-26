Paulina Rubio is at It Again as She Kicks Off Her Summer Concerts 2022 Series and Takes Her Tequila With Her

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music artist and global pop icon Paulina Rubio will make multiple stops throughout the U.S. to promote her hit track Yo Soy. The fiery passion that she embodies onstage pairs nicely with her brand Get Hot Tequila, which will accompany her on a heavy dose of Texas stops. If you haven't heard of GHT yet, you will. It just hit the shelves at Total Wines & More in Texas and CA. The tequila is quite remarkable with its slight habanero finish. It is tequila at its core - 100% blue weber agave from the Los Altos (highlands) region of Jalisco.

Paulina, aka La Chica Dorada (The Golden Girl), will open for legendary musician Alexandra Guzman and stops include Grand Prairie at TX Texas Trust CU Theatre; Midland at TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center; Cedar Park, at TX H-E-B Center; Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre; Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena; San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre; Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena; El Paso, TX.

They will also perform in FL, PA, VI, NY, TN, IL, GA, AZ, CA. The concert series will begin April 15 in Orlando and ends May 22 in L.A.

Paulina has been awarded numerous times for her record productions receiving more than 67 awards and she has been nominated 7 times for the Grammy including nominations for 'song of the year' and the most outstanding 'recording of the year' award.

Both artists have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and are two of the most successful female artists from Mexico.

PR Contact - Michael Vasicek (michael@gethottequila.com)

Related Images











Image 1: Paulina Rubio GHT









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment