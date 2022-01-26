One World Universe To Donate Proceeds To The American Heart Association Following Successful Heart Surgery Of CFO, Caren Currier

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce the successful surgery and recovery of Caren Currier, One World Universe CFO.



An 80% blockage contributed to the heart attack that brought Mrs. Currier to the hospital. Her absence at work was intimately felt as colleagues waited for news of her surgery. Receiving two stints, the riskier of the two implanted in her widow-maker, Mrs. Currier is now recovered and ready to continue forward with One World Universe’s mission. We just ask and would very much appreciate if everyone would respect Caren’s privacy in regard to this matter. In tribute to the surgeon whose skillful hands are to be thanked for the success of her operation and to help those in need of similar procedures, One World Universe will be releasing a limited-edition collection of 100 Ape Heart NFTs with a percentage of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association. We look forward to giving back in gratitude of Mrs. Currier’s successful surgery and swift recovery.

“We are beyond thrilled to hear that Caren’s surgery was a success and are extremely grateful to the surgeons and doctors who took extra care of her. Giving back to the American Heart Association is the least we can do for the life-saving jobs nurses, doctors, and surgeons do on a daily basis. We look forward to dedicating a future NFT launch to the American Heart Association and hope our contributions will assist in saving another person’s life. One World Universe stands behind its mission of making the world a better place and we see this successful operation as an opportunity to pay it forward to someone in need!” stated Jerry C. Craig, One World Universe CEO.

With exciting releases around the corner, Mrs. Currier’s return is propelling their momentum. One World Universe would like to make clear that any releases by employees, whether former or present, not bearing the One World Universe name, are not tied to or encompassed by the One World Universe umbrella. We take pride in allowing employees to maintain rights to their own intellectual ideas and in so doing, will not silence their ideas, nor take ownership of them. Our hope is that this policy will allow One World Universe and its employees each to thrive. One World Universe Inc. has exciting announcements to come in the near future!

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

