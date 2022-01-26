Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Players Invest In Novel Technologies As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market, non-animal testing technologies are increasingly being adopted in preclinical research studies because most of the drugs/molecules tested on animals fail in clinical studies. Some drugs are also rejected at the regulatory review due to lack of safety and efficacy, which in turn increases the need for new non-animal testing technologies for drug development.



Scientists are developing new animal testing alternative technologies such as organs-on-chips (OOCs), quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR’s) that use human blood, cell lines, and artificial skin or computer models to test the safety of drugs/products. These advanced technologies are useful to predict human pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) responses of drugs in-vitro. Organs-on-chips are small plastic microfluidic devices lined with living human cells for drug development, disease modeling, and personalized medicine. This in-vitro technology provides toxicology information in a cost-effective and timesaving manner and has proven to be an important development among animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market trends. In-silico computer modeling methods simulate human biology showing replicas of the disease progression. Advanced computer-based techniques such as quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR’s) give precise estimates of a drug’s likelihood and its hazards to the human body.

The global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market growth in the forecast period is expected as follows –

The global animal testing market size is expected to grow from $10.74 billion in 2019 to $13.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% and to $17.60 billion in 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.46% .

at a compound annual growth rate and to at a compound annual growth rate . The global non-animal alternative testing market size is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2019 to $2.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.40% and to $6.04 billion in 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.62%.

A comparison between the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market share clearly depicts that the animal testing market size is much greater than the non-animal alternative testing market size. This is mainly because of the restraints faced by the non-animal alternative testing market. Alternative technologies lack the predictive ability to derive the endpoints in pharmacology and toxicology studies. This is due to the complexity of human physiology, biochemistry, and molecular mechanisms. The current alternative technologies lack complex interactive effects of the whole animal such as systemic mechanisms of absorption, penetration, distribution, and excretion. Due to the absence of a complex interactive nature, these alternative systems are not used to study systemic toxicity. Besides the lack of predictive ability of in-vitro testing over in-vivo testing, the other major restraints on the non-animal testing market include regulatory mandate on animal testing for drug/medical device approval and the time required for validation of non-animal testing technologies.

The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market can be segmented by end-use into pharmaceuticals, academic research, medical devices, chemicals and pesticides, cosmetics, others; by geography into USA, Japan, China, Australia, France, Canada, UK, Germany, rest of the world.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.90% of the total market in 2020. Cyprotex was the largest competitor with 2.32% share of the market, followed by Bio-Rad Laboratories, MatTek Corporation, Emulate, BioIVT, Gentronix Limited, VITROCELL Systems GmbH, Promega Corporation, SGS SA and Hurel Corporation.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

