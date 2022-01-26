Fenris Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenris Digital (Fenris), an insurance data and insights provider, is pleased to announce the company recently achieved SOC 2 compliance.

Held up as the gold standard of compliance reports, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) SOC 2 certification assures Fenris’ customers the company has achieved the highest level of information security and data protection procedures. This certification ensures that all information stored on Fenris’ platform is secured to the design and structure of the proper controls, policies, and procedures.

“Automation has been transforming businesses at large, lowering costs, and increasing productivity,” said Jay Bourland, CTO of Fenris. “Fenris pulls in data from virtually every industry to challenge the traditional way of streamlining the digital quoting process. With automation and data enrichment at the cornerstone of our technology, we knew a SOC 2 certification was necessary.”

Fenris’ API platform helps automate and simplify the insurance application process and helps insurers predict which leads will be the best risks through complex scoring algorithms. The addition of data from Fenris dramatically reduces customer acquisition time and transforms an outdated process while also empowering insurance providers to identify ideal client profiles.

In order to achieve SOC 2 compliance, Fenris created a complex audit program designed to ensure internal company processes and procedures promote and address the protection of information and systems against unauthorized access. Further, the processes that helped Fenris achieve SOC 2 compliance protect the company’s information (personal or not) against handling that is now confidential and secure.

Since Fenris’ solutions were originally architected to promote a frictionless digital quoting process without sacrificing or compromising the security of the platform, requirements necessary for SOC 2 compliance were already in place, including:

Network monitoring

Intrusion detection

Role-based access

Zero-trust policies

About Fenris

Fenris Digital (Fenris) is an insurance data sourcing innovator delivering a suite of API-delivered, SOC 2 compliant products which leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts (LEMA), to enable modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, please visit www.fenrisd.com.

