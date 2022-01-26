Benevis Highlights the Importance of Caring for Children’s Primary Teeth During Children’s Dental Health Month

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Children’s Dental Health Month and Benevis, together with the 120 community-based practices it supports, is working to highlight the importance of caring for children’s primary teeth, often called baby teeth or milk teeth.

By age 3 all primary teeth typically come in, and these teeth are intended to last for up to 10 years. Though not permanent, the primary teeth play an important role in future oral health.

“Primary teeth in children are not only important for eating and chewing but, they also help to maintain space for permanent teeth later and allow children to develop speech properly,” according to Dr. Dale Mayfield, Chief Dental Officer for Benevis. “Unfortunately, by age 4 more than 25% of children have at least one cavity, and by age 5 about 60% have experienced some tooth decay.”

“Cavities can spread through the mouth, like a cold,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, VP of Clinical Operations for Benevis. “Treating cavities early can prevent new cavities from forming. Children should begin seeing a dentist as early as 6 months old.”

With offices focused on kids first family dentistry, the mission of Benevis is to improve dental health for all. In February, each of the 120 Benevis dental offices will be reaching out to nearby schools and other community organizations to share information on the importance of oral hygiene and keeping primary teeth healthy. To download the Children’s Dental Health infographic and other educational materials, please visit https://benevis.com/childrens-dental-health-month/.

