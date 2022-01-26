Phoenix Capital Group Partners with New Credit Facility from Large Private Credit Fund in Toronto, Canada

Littleton, CO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Capital Group, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise, is excited to announce it has secured a new credit facility from a private credit fund out of Toronto, Canada.





The new partner can lend up to $100 million. This enhanced line of credit will allow Phoenix Capital Group to continue expanding and serving the needs of its customers and investors at a very high level.

The company continues to establish itself as the trusted name in mineral rights by consistently closing high-value and mutually beneficial transactions. Moreover, Phoenix Capital Group's acquisitions are establishing the current market value in many areas.

Lindsey Wilson, the company's chief operating officer and managing member, said she is proud that a strong, independent lender has recognized the value of the Phoenix Capital Group team and business processes and has chosen to partner with Phoenix Capital Group in this exciting upcoming endeavor.

Wilson also said the proprietary software Phoenix Capital Group uses has been a massive part of its success. That effort has been led by Kristopher Woods, Phoenix Capital Group's CTO, and has been supported by the broader Phoenix Capital Group staff.

Ultimately, Phoenix Capital Group is focused on providing much-needed liquidity to the domestic energy markets, and the new credit facility will only serve to further those efforts.

Phoenix Capital Group has 32 employees spread out over three offices in Hermosa Beach, California; Littleton, Colorado; and Casper, Wyoming. Its leaders have over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, focusing on asset management and capital deployment.

The company's portfolio consists of more than 200 unique mineral and working interest assets with a combined value of $115 million.

It uses proprietary technology to identify mineral rights and non-operated working interests in the Powder River, Delaware, Permian, Denver Julesburg "DJ," and Williston basins.

Since its beginning, Phoenix Capital Group has worked with owners ranging from individuals with a small fractional interests to large farmers and institutional owners with thousands of acres.

The company acquires mineral interests, leasehold interests, overriding royalty interests, and perpetual royalty interests. Phoenix Capital Group is currently expanding its proprietary architecture to ensure it continues to provide market-leading services to all its clients -- both investors and landowners alike.

This new partnership with the credit facility will only help further that goal.

