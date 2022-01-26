UPDATE - NGen Supercluster Investment Supports All Canadian Partnership led by Mosaic Manufacturing

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGen - Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster – has announced investment of $3.5 million Supercluster funding to support an $8 million project led by Mosaic Manufacturing (Toronto, ON) with partners Dyze Design (Longueuil, QC), and Matter and Form (Toronto, ON), to automate and digitize manual manufacturing processes. Under the name “Vector Consortium,” the partnership aims to harness 3D printing and scanning technologies to enable companies to build their products in a more economical and environmentally friendly way.



Vector will be focused on expanding the functionalities of Array, Mosaic’s Automated 3D Printing Platform. Currently, Array uses robotic systems to print at scale for the manufacturing floor, reducing the cost of a 3D printed part by as much as 95%. In addition to reducing the overall cost per part, Vector aims to increase the quality of parts printed using Array and to automate quality control processes that are currently manual.

Funding to support Vector will also be leveraged to train manufacturing professionals on the Array platform, and to educate university students on the applications of 3D printing technologies. Ultimately, by providing Canadian companies with the tools to produce parts on shore, the Vector consortium intends to reduce dependency on foreign manufactured parts.

“The Supercluster’s investment in this project will help Canadians drive innovation right here at home,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “This project will help increase our capacity in terms of advanced manufacturing and, at the same time, reduce dependency on foreign manufactured parts. This will also create a great opportunity for the next generation of skilled workers in the field of 3D printing technologies.”

“We have an amazing ecosystem of advanced manufacturing technology here in Canada and are thrilled about NGen’s decision to bring us together and support our vision of 3D printing on the factory floor,” said Mitch Debora Co-founder and CEO of Mosaic Manufacturing. “We are excited to work with Dyze Design and Matter & Form to harness the power of their extrusion and metrology expertise.”

“This is a massive step towards delivering on the promise of 3D printing as a practical alternative to traditional manufacturing processes, and the entire team at Matter & Form is excited to contribute,” said Trevor Townsend, Co-founder and CEO of Matter and Form Inc. “Vector will help place Canada at the forefront of modern manufacturing.”

"Our focus has always been to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing and more specifically the material extrusion technology,” said Simon Duchaine, Chief Marketing Officer, Dyze Design. “We firmly believe that this partnership will all allow us to reach new heights and we're confident that it will place Canada as a key player in the additive manufacturing landscape."

“Mosaic Manufacturing continues to deliver game-changing technology platforms that promise to revolutionize the business of manufacturing,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “Supporting small, innovative companies like Mosaic and encouraging collaborative endeavors with industry partners is key to building world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada.”

This project is funded by NGen under Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative. To date, NGen has approved more than 135 projects with 306 industry partners, investing $209.8 million of Supercluster funding and leveraging $515 million in total project investment. NGen investments have led to $305 million in new R&D investments by industry, created 15 new companies, supported 63 new products in development and enabled the creation of 200 new IP assets and subsequent licensing opportunities for NGen members.

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led, not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 4,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

About Mosaic Manufacturing

Founded in 2014 through Queens University’s QIC Incubator, Mosaic Manufacturing provides a variety of hardware and software solutions for 3D printing technology. Mosaic’s newest system, Array, was developed in order to enable additive manufacturing to be economically viable in production applications. Mosaic is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada with many new job opportunities shown here https://angel.co/company/mosaicmfg

About Dyze Design

Dyze Design develops and manufactures high performance, reliable, and innovative extrusion systems and 3D printer components. Their hotends, extruders, and nozzles are frequently selected by 3D Printer manufacturers for use in industrial or high-end printers.

About Matter and Form

Founded in 2013, Matter and Form Inc. creates user-centric, high-resolution, affordable 3D scanning systems. Matter and Form 3D scanners are used by thousands of designers, artists, educators, hobbyists and engineers worldwide.



Media Contacts:

NGen

Robbie MacLeod

Robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

613-297-3578

Mosaic Manufacturing

Catherine Notman

catherine@mosaicmanufacturing.com