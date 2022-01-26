Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Host Innovative Speaker Series with Wells Fargo

Washington, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Wells Fargo today announced the Beyond College Webinar Series, a speaker series designed to support students and prepare them for life after college. The events will take place virtually from January through November featuring leading experts in finance, business, and higher education. The first event will be held on Thursday, January 27, and once per month moving forward. Each event is complimentary and open to the public.

The Beyond College Webinar Series is the latest collaboration between long-term partners Wells Fargo and TMCF, which represents America’s publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Programming highlights are featured below:

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Entrepreneurship and the Gig Economy

Find out if you are ready to start your own business, and learn about tools and resources to help.

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Mentors and Sponsors: Your Personal Board of Directors

Many believe that to be successful in your career you must build your own personal board of directors. Learn about mentorships and sponsorships, including how to leverage each successfully.

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 4 pm ET

The Insider’s View on Resume Writing

Get tips on how to showcase your personality, skills, and accomplishments while highlighting what you have to offer to a potential employer.

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Preparing for Success in Your Job Interview

Learn interview techniques and best practices viewed from the employer's perspective.

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Budgeting and Money Management 101

Learn financial strategies for life during and after college, including investing principles and the important lesson of paying yourself first.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Success Strategies for Managing Student Debt

Learn new ways to manage student debt and real-world budgets.

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Salary vs. Value: Determining Which Role is Perfect for You

Know what to consider when evaluating job offers and what you can negotiate.

Thursday, July 28, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Wells Fargo Careers and Internships

Recruiters from Wells Fargo share information about internships and full-time career opportunities, including how to apply.

Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Building a Strong Leadership Brand

Learn how to build and leverage your leadership brand.

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Charting a Path to Graduate School…Successfully!

Hear graduate students and admissions counselors discuss the different paths to earning a second degree.

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Unboxed: Credit Matters that Matter

Gain tools and resources to take charge of your own finances and reach your financial goals with tips on building credit.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 4 pm ET

Social Media Smarts for Today’s Digital World

Join a discussion about how social media can promote or destroy your personal brand.

“We are honored to host the Beyond College Webinar Series and give students the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable thought leaders in a variety of industries,” said Dr. Eric D. Hart, TMCF’s Chief Programs Officer. “Wells Fargo has been one of our strongest partners over the last 20 years, and we are pleased to expand our relationship with them.”

“We’re proud to once again partner with TMCF to offer the Beyond College Webinar Series and connect with students across the US as they prepare to take the big step from college to the professional world,” said Rob Engel, head of Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking at Wells Fargo and TMCF board member. “We’re taking a thoughtful approach to this year’s series, and look forward to presenting a dynamic mix of topics and speakers with an emphasis on life after college.”

For more information about the Beyond College Webinar Series, please visit wellsfargo.com/studentwebinars.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

