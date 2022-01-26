Spiritless + Republic National Distributing Company Ink Unprecedented National Distribution and Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiritless, a line of distilled non-alcoholic spirits based in Austin, Texas, is having an impactful Dry January. The company proudly announces that as of today, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) – the prominent North American distributor of fine wines, spirits, and CBD – will distribute Spiritless products, including its inaugural Kentucky 74, in all territories within its nationwide footprint.



CEO Lauren Chitwood, Chief Relationship Officer Abbey Ferguson, and COO Lexie Larsen founded Spiritless in 2019 after noticing a gap in the beverage market for cocktail lovers who want to enjoy a night out (or in) with less alcohol. Their debut product, Kentucky 74, boasts an advanced, innovative formulation process that starts by blending their own high-proof, intensely flavored, rapidly aged spirit before undergoing distillation in a unique method which removes all but .5% or below of the alcohol (the same ABV as kombucha). A gold medal winner in the “Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit” category at the 2021 LA Spirits Awards and featured as a recommended product on The Today Show in January 2022, Kentucky 74 delivers a high-quality, smooth finish and is underpinned by notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak to allow consumers to enjoy their favorite cocktail completely Spiritless, or with a lower ABV by going Halfsies™ with bourbon.

The RNDC x Spiritless partnership announcement is the latest in the low- and no-movement’s unprecedented momentum in the United States and beyond, representing a monumental shift in the beverage market as distributors begin to plant their flags in the non-alcoholic spirits arena.

“We’re so thankful for the power of the RNDC network and their team that both supports our mission and also sees the incredible white space in the spirits’ business for Spiritless,” said Spiritless CEO Lauren Chitwood. “The non-alcoholic movement is global – the opportunities are endless and we’re just at the tip of the iceberg.”

“The low- and no-alcohol industry is booming, and that growth isn’t slowing down any time soon,” said RNDC Chief Executive Officer Tom Cole. “We’re proud to be on the forefront of this movement and join Spiritless – a women-owned brand we believe in wholeheartedly – in making drinking culture more inclusive.”

RNDC is committed to pioneering new paths for women in the beverage alcohol industry. The company has launched talent programs such as the RNDC Women’s Leadership Forum (WLF), wherein women are provided exceptional professional development and networking opportunities to support continued career advancement.

While the Spiritless team launched Kentucky 74 as their first product, they are passionate about scaling their business to provide a comprehensive line of high-quality Spiritless solutions to the beverage world. The Spiritless team looks forward to the day that any consumer can walk into any bar, choose a cocktail, and #orderitspiritless.

Spiritless is available at retail and liquor stores nationwide and for online ordering via www.spiritless.com . High-res imagery is linked here with additional imagery available on request.

About Spiritless Kentucky 74:

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States, with the expected addition of the New York market in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

