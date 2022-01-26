Pharma Company Ferrer Certified B Corp for Its Positive Impact in Society

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrer, the international pharmaceutical laboratory based in Barcelona, has become a B Corp company thanks to its positive impact in society and on the planet. The company has exceeded global B Corp standards in terms of social and environment performance, transparency and corporate responsibility in all the territories in which it has a direct presence. With the completion of the certification process, Ferrer is the first Spanish pharmaceutical company to become part of the international B Corp community, the group of companies that aim to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Mario Rovirosa, CEO of Ferrer, expressed his satisfaction with joining B Corp and explained that "being a B Corp company is the culmination of a process that began many years ago, when Ferrer's President and owner, Sergi Ferrer-Salat, laid the foundations for how he wanted the company to be. Over the last four years, we have intensified that vision with the definitive transformation into a positive impact organization. Our entire strategy is focused on people and the development of their talent, protection of the planet and the fight for a fairer and more equitable society. This recognition is just the beginning and our commitment is to continue working to make a positive impact in society."

Pablo Sanchez, Executive Director of B Lab Spain, the non-profit organization in charge of the evaluation of B Corp candidate companies, also highlighted that "we are delighted to welcome Ferrer to the B Corp community. This community works to reduce inequality, respect and regenerate the environment, strengthen communities, and create high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. Ferrer is a new member of the B Corp community, and demonstrates through example how these results can be achieved."

Ferrer has become part of the B Corp movement after scoring 100.6 points in the certification process and is among only 25% of 4,500 global B Corp companies that have obtained more than 100 points.

More than 50 global company-wide projects

To award B Corp certification, the non-profit organization B Lab Spain, carries out a rigorous certification process in which the companies must provide evidence of their good practices.

In Ferrer's case, various entities that make up the company have been evaluated in the 15 countries in which we are present (Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Greece, Kazakhstan, USA, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina). The process has lasted 2 years and has helped to completely transform the company, through the implementation of more than 50 global company-wide projects. This commitment responds to the corporate strategy recently adopted by Ferrer, based on three pillars: Great People, through which Ferrer promotes a culture centered on people, based on trust and responsibility, in which talent thrives; Liveable Planet, with which the company promotes the protection of the environment for the good of all; and Social Justice, through which Ferrer supports people in vulnerable situations to contribute to a fairer and more equitable society and ensure equal opportunities.

Among the projects carried out, B Corp has highly valued the implementation of a global strategy to develop innovative therapeutic solutions that can transform the lives of patients who suffer from serious and debilitating diseases. Also recognized was the company's capacity to operate with the highest standards of quality and safety, transparency, ethics and honesty through, for example, the modification of its social statutes to ensure that decision-making takes into account social and environmental impacts and the development of an internal and third-party code of ethics.

In the area of people, talent development, self-leadership, team management programs and continuous feedback, among others, are all projects that have been highlighted. Furthermore, in the social and environmental sphere, key initiatives include organizing the first corporate volunteering days, the donation of more than 50% of the net benefit of the last two years to various social projects through its foundations, the launch of a Sustainable Procurement Policy, the definition of the 2030 Climate Strategy to reduce emissions by 46% and the design of a sustainable packaging model to mitigate the environmental impact of its products.

New standards for the pharmaceutical industry

B Lab's development of controversial issue position statements and certification requirements require significant research and stakeholder engagement. These frameworks are reviewed and voted on by B Lab's Standards Advisory Council, which is an independent multi-stakeholder council composed of experts on sustainable business from around the world.

Redefine success in business

With this process, Ferrer joins a community of more than 4,500 companies around the world that are helping to redefine the meaning of success in business: success measured not only by economic benefits, but also by the wellbeing of people, communities and the planet, and thereby ensuring that all companies compete to be not only the best in the world but, above all, the best for the world.

Throughout the certification process, Ferrer has been advised by Roots for Sustainability (R4S), a social impact agency that designs, implements and evaluates strategic and transformative projects for companies, non-profit organizations and governments in matters of sustainability, social impact and inclusive business activity.



About the B Corp movement

B Corp is a global movement of people using the power of business to solve the social and environmental problems of the 21st century. Unlike companies that only pursue economic goals, B Corp companies - today more than 4,500 worldwide - meet high and verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal responsibility. These companies are transforming the economy and helping to redefine the meaning of success in business: a success measured by the wellbeing of people, communities and the planet; and thereby ensuring that all companies compete not only to be the best in the world but, above all, the best for the world. In Spain, there are more than a hundred B Corps. Among them, there are companies in the food sector, such as Danone or Veritas; fashion, such as Ecoalf or Patagonia; banking, such as Triodos Bank, or energy, such as Holaluz, among many others.

www.bcorpspain.es

About B Lab Spain

B Lab Spain is a non-profit established in 2014 to serve a growing community of Spanish companies using business as a force for good. B Lab measures and verify companies' environmental and social performance using the B Impact Assessment, and ensure rigorous standards are met by all European B Corps. Together with B Lab teams from around the world, they link a global network of socially and environmentally responsible businesses and promote positive, action-led change towards a new approach to business.

www.bcorpspain.es

About Ferrer

At Ferrer we want to make a positive impact in society, and we do so by reinvesting a significant part of our profits in initiatives with social and environmental impact, as well as in our people.

In order to fulfill our purpose, we offer transformative therapeutic solutions, with an increasing focus on pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases and neurological disorders. Founded in Barcelona in 1959, we are currently present in more than a hundred countries and have a team of over 1,800 people, who are empowered, developed and looked after so they are proud of working at Ferrer.

We are Ferrer, Ferrer for good.

www.ferrer.com

