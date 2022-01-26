Holsag Welcomes Their new Managing Director

Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holsag, a manufacturer of fine wood and faux wood chairs, announces the appointment of a new Managing Director, Anthony Remus. He brings more than 20 years of business leadership experience and joined the company in July 2021.

“I chose to become part of the Holsag team because I was impressed by the company’s mission and their commitment to excellence,” said Remus. “Holsag has a family-oriented environment with employees who are very passionate and committed to producing high-quality products. Everyone has been incredibly welcoming.”

Remus previously served as the Director of Operations for Stealth, an industrial-grade computer manufacturing company. Other experience includes being the President at a York Region Condominium Corporation, an On-Site Service Technician at the H.E.P.A. Filter Services Inc., providing Gold/ESS technical support for IBM Canada, and involvement in technology start-up companies. Remus has obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Royal Roads University with a specialization in doing business in Europe and innovation. Remus is also currently pursuing his Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM) through Schulich School of Business at York University.

“Many businesses are volume-based, but Holsag is a quality-based business,” said Remus. “We want our products to meet the expectations of customers when they’re shipped out from the facility.”

Holsag has served the senior living, restaurant, and hospitality markets for more than three decades. The company takes great pride in using sustainably sourced European Beech Hardwood for its chairs which are built to order and crafted in North America. Holsag became part of the MITY Inc. family adding to their diverse product brand in January of 2017. Learn more at mityinc.com

“One thing that I’ve learned since joining Holsag is that the company pays extreme attention to detail,” said Remus. “The goal is to avoid having warranty issues or missing customers’ expectations with our products and our interactions. When our customers get their products, we want them to receive exactly what they ordered and what they expect to receive to maintain the high brand awareness of both Holsag and MITY.”

###

About Holsag

Holsag is committed to delivering solid wood chairs manufactured in Lindsay, Ontario with fine European Beech hardwood that is sustainably sourced from forests in Europe. The company uses only the best materials for chairs crafted to serve customers in senior living, hospitality and education. The collection of faux wood chairs is manufactured to serve the healthcare, hospitality and senior living markets. Holsag joined parent company, MITY Incorporated, in January of 2017. Other MITY product brands include MityLite®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®. Visit mityinc.com for details.

Attachments