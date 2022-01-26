Kepler Names Co-Founder Remy Stiles as CEO, North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital services pioneer Kepler has named co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Remy Stiles to the newly created role of CEO, North America. As CEO of its largest region, Stiles will lead Kepler’s 600+ person media and consulting presence across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica. The new role reflects Kepler’s continued investment in the Americas as it also expands its global offering.



Since helping found the firm in 2012, Stiles has been a driving force behind its rapid growth. In the past year alone, she has managed Kepler’s integration with Infectious Media – the UK- and Singapore-based media services leader that joined the group in December 2020, acted as executive sponsor for many of the company’s largest clients, and led the launch and expansion of Kepler Academy – a pro-bono training and mentorship program focused on improving equity and inclusion in the digital marketing industry.

“Remy has been a fundamental contributor to Kepler’s offering and culture since the day we opened our doors,” said Rick Greenberg, Kepler’s founding CEO. “As such, she has a deep understanding of what got us here, but also what we’ll need to grow and evolve – as a team, as a community, and as a company that is dedicated to providing unparalleled value and impact for our clients and partners. I’m incredibly excited to see where she helps take us in the coming years.”

Stiles, Greenberg, and the other Kepler co-founders all met while working at MediaMath, and realized there that brands required a new type of strategic partner to help them effectively harness the tech-driven changes that are revolutionizing marketing. In the firm’s initial years, Stiles focused on building the firm’s Client Solutions organization. She was subsequently named to the company’s executive leadership team and, most recently, assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, Stiles led key strategic initiatives, including the company’s rebranding, expansion in Costa Rica, and relationship with corporate parent kyu.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and help Kepler along its incredible growth trajectory,” said Stiles. “At a time when brands require so much more from their marketing partners, Kepler will continue to innovate to address the changing marketing and data landscape, deliver thoughtful solutions, and drive breakthrough business performance.”

Stiles will report to Joshua Lerman, recently promoted to the new role of Global President.

About Kepler

Kepler, founded in 2012, provides advanced digital and database services to clients in financial services, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing – including digital media and advanced TV, CRM, database and marketing systems integration, and in-house media team design and activation. The company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.

