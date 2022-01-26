CFCNCA sees Outstanding Success with 2021 Combined Federal Campaign

Washington, DC, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is celebrating another successful campaign thanks to generous federal employees and retirees who pledged in the Washington metropolitan area’s 2021 annual charitable giving program, which concluded on Jan. 15th.

Though a few pledges remain outstanding, the current total comes in over $37.3 million. The amount raised exceeds the goal of $35 million and the amount raised in the 2020 CFCNCA. In addition, over 42,800 volunteer hours were pledged to CFC-participating charities.

“We are so proud that the federal community stands up to support our local, national, and international neighbors,” said Vince Micone, Co-Chairperson of the CFCNCA. “Contributions through the CFC exemplify the dedication to public service that is so characteristic of federal employees. The pledges of financial and volunteer support will make a difference in the lives of others.”

Federal employees and retirees honored sixty years of CFC impact with a pledge of $60 or 60-minute volunteer activities as part of the Do 60, Give 60 movement. The historic campaign was established by President Kennedy via Executive Order in spring of 1961.

Ann Van Houten, Co-Chairperson, said, “These gifts will be paramount to overcoming the hurdles we faced in 2021, and help us surmount the unforeseen challenges that await us in 2022. The beauty of the CFC has always been its flexibility in donating – one time, or throughout the year, paired with charity control and management of the donations. CFC charities can rely on the steady income over the year, plan ahead, and prioritize their CFC funds so they do the most good. Having this freedom is what makes being a part of the CFC so special and advantageous.”

Through February 28, 2022, the Office of Personnel Management has opened the Charity Application System and is currently accepting applications from 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations to be part of the 2022 campaign. Charities interested can view the announcement memo, access training resources, and read application guidance at GiveCFC.org.

The CFCNCA will host a Finale & Awards Ceremony after final contribution amounts are confirmed. Federal Department and Agency efforts will be recognized, participating charity groups will perform and offer notes of thanks, leadership will share reflections, and CFC Heroes will be identified during the event. For more information and to stay up to date with the CFCNCA and the upcoming 2022 campaign, visit CFCNCA.GiveCFC.org.

“We thank everyone whole-heartedly for their contributions to those in need and the causes that matter most to each of us through the 2021 CFC,” said Micone. “What we learn over and over each year of the CFC is how we can rely on our community to always lend a hand to those we know and others we may never meet – because that’s how much they care about our Nation and world.”

About the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charitable giving campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. With more than $8.5 billion raised since 1961, the 2021 campaign commemorates 60 years of giving by the federal community. The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is the local campaign for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions. For more information, visit CFCNCA.GiveCFC.org. Connect with the campaign via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

