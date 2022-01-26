New technologies identified for funding by CRIN competitions will enable emissions reduction and improve safety in oil and gas

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)



Achieving CRIN’s goal of reducing 100 megatonnes of CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions from producing Canada’s oil and gas resources by 2033 is within reach!

Today, CRIN is announcing the first projects identified for funding awards through CRIN’s $80 million Oil and Gas Technology Competitions, made possible by funding from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The projects announced today are applicants in CRIN’s Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition, the first of the three competitions to be announced. Additional projects in the Low Emissions Fuels and Products competition, and the Reducing Environmental Footprint competition will be announced in the coming weeks. Total funding of up to $80 million will be distributed across the three competitions. Each competition focuses on specific objectives within the priority environmental and economic theme areas defined by industry.

Projects recommended for funding were selected from a field of over 30 eligible applicants in the Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition. CRIN funding totals $4 million of the combined project value of nearly $12 million. Projects in the Digital competition leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics or extremely large data sets and analytics tools to aid in the detection and monitoring of oil and gas industry emissions, and to improve the health and safety of workers and wildlife.

Outcomes of each funded project in the Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition support at least one of four topics:

Environmental Monitoring (supporting emissions reduction)

Operational Excellence and Efficiency

Capital Project Execution

Health and Safety

Projects identified for funding: CRIN Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition

View project profiles at www.AcceleratingCleanEnergy.com



Lead Applicant Project Title Funding from CRIN Aerium Analytics Automated Wildlife Detection Network and RoBird® Deterrence System $1,000,000 Avestec Intelligent Robotic Inspection: Contact-based Inspection Using Tethered Flying Robots $750,000 Kuva Systems ML Learning for False Positive Elimination in Continuous Methane Monitoring with Low-cost IR Cameras $760,605 Qube Technologies Emissions Reduction Through Continuous Monitoring and AI $212,895 SensorUp Inc. AI-driven & IoT-enabled Connected Worker Solution $500,000 VEERUM Inc. Digital Twinning Legacy Facilities: Unified Data for Environmental, Safety and Productivity Improvements $776,500 TOTAL: $4,000,000

Meeting environmental targets including net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Canada’s oil and gas industry requires many contributors and actions to bring together the innovation, investment and collaboration that will generate results and deliver the sustainable energy future that Canadians expect. CRIN competitions require projects to demonstrate vital collaboration between small and medium solution developers and industry producers who provide additional investment and field testing. Diverse collaborators play important roles to accelerate the innovation development cycle through to widespread adoption where positive environmental benefits can be realized for Canada.

Quotes

“To build a healthier environment and healthier economy, we are pleased to have CRIN as a partner to contribute to reaching our 2030 GHG targets. By seeking out projects that advance innovation and clean technologies across the country, CRIN supports long-term economic growth, helps create jobs, fosters innovation and helps Canada meet its emissions reduction targets.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“The collaborative oil and gas innovation ecosystem continues to lead Canada and the world in accelerating the development of technologies that will deliver a sustainable, diverse energy future. Today’s announcement helps demonstrate that a systems approach that allows contribution and application across many industries is what will help Canada achieve climate change and other environmental targets as quickly as possible.”

– Ginny Flood, Chair, Clean Resource Innovation Network

“Congratulations to all the ventures on building solutions that will drive real environmental, economic and social benefits while growing globally competitive businesses. In this challenge, we have witnessed the power of the Canadian innovation economy. When climate innovation entrepreneurs work with policy makers and leaders in the oil and gas industry, we can drive innovation adoption at scale.”

– Yung Wu, CEO, MaRS Discovery District

“The diversity of project solutions in the CRIN technology competitions is a very exciting demonstration of the world-class innovation taking place in Canada. CRIN is very pleased to provide the network and platforms that bring developers together with industry, government, investors, academics, and the many other sectors that are necessary to lead ideas to market.”

– Glen McCrimmon, Technology Enablement Sub-Committee Chair, CRIN

Quick Facts

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a ‘network of networks,’ connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada. CRIN is supported in part by a $100 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Join the CRIN network today to see how the network can support your project!

CRIN $80 million Technology Competitions Overview

Digital Oil and Gas



Low Emission Fuels & Products

Reducing Environmental Footprint Scope Environmental monitoring

Health and safety

Capital project execution

Operational excellence and efficiency Innovative products from hydrocarbons

Carbon capture & utilization

Hydrogen and geothermal

Low carbon intensity alternatives and new fuels Land & wellsite reclamation

Methane emissions, monitoring, quantification & abatement

Novel hydrocarbon Extraction

Water technology development Award Announcement



(subject to change) January 26, 2022 February 16, 2022 March 9, 2022 Powered by Competition Coordinator MaRS Discovery District Foresight CAC



and



The Delphi Group Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)

Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF)

SIF supports national innovation ecosystems, pan-Canadian network-led projects that involve a high degree of collaboration to stimulate innovation and commercialization in areas of Canadian advantage and enhance linkages between businesses and academia/research bodies. CRIN uses the SIF investment to administer initiatives in seven technology focus areas for activities related to ecosystem growth, enhancement and long-term sustainability. These technology focus areas have the highest potential for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector, helping advance net-zero emissions targets. At least half of this funding will go to small and medium-sized businesses, and all will contribute to helping the oil and gas industry continue to create public and economic benefits for Canada alongside environmental benefits.

Contacts

Janice Harvie

Member Engagement & Outreach Coordinator

Clean Resource Innovation Network

jharvie@cleanresourceinnovation.com

Berta Gomez

Communications Advisor, Sector Support

Clean Resource Innovation Network

bgomez@cleanresourceinnovation.com