KlariVis Selected as Virginia Bankers Association Endorsed Provider

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a unique and proprietary enterprise dashboard and analytics tool, announces its Endorsed Provider partnership with the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA). Since 1893, the VBA has served as the organized voice for the Commonwealth's banking industry, and its mission is to enhance banks' ability to serve their customers and communities.

"We are honored to be among a select group of companies chosen to be a Virginia Bankers Association Endorsed Provider partner," said Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis. "As veteran community bankers, the KlariVis team knows first-hand the 'right' information that financial institution leaders need to make timely decisions, drive revenue, manage risk, and streamline operations. Our partnership with VBA will enable us to fulfill our mission of empowering and equipping financial institutions with actionable data to better engage with customers and more effectively compete in today's digital environment."

The VBA is dedicated to partnering with companies that can provide its member banks with quality products and services that help with bank operational efficiencies in saving time, money, and resources. With the guidance of the VBA Management Services (MSI) Board of Directors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Virginia Bankers Association, the VBA completes a stringent, ongoing due diligence review of each Endorsed Provider to ensure that they are offering high-value, dependable solutions that its members can count on.

"KlariVis delivers a best-in-class cloud-based data analytics solution for Virginia banks," noted Matt Bruning, VBA's Senior Vice President. "We are excited to bring a Virginia-based partner in KlariVis with significant banking experience to our members. Their user-friendly interactive dashboard combined with their team's deep understanding of how banks can best leverage their data will enhance customer engagement, ensure smarter decision-making, and drive revenue for our member banks."

KlariVis provides financial institutions with timely insights through an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard that empowers organizations with the information they need to boost productivity, performance, and profitability. Currently, six of KlariVis' clients are member banks of VBA.

Snyder concluded, "I have seen the phenomenal relationship the VBA has with its member banks. We are thrilled to partner with them in solving the data conundrum that their members continue to struggle with. The overwhelming amount of interest and excitement we continue to receive from community banks demonstrates the dire need for KlariVis."

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

About Virginia Bankers Association

The Virginia Bankers Association has served as an organized voice for the Commonwealth's banking industry since 1893 providing solutions to aid in resolving differences, unifying efforts, and accomplishing objectives otherwise not achievable and with the primary mission to enhance Virginia banking for the benefit of banks, their customers and their communities. To learn more about VBA initiatives, visit www.vabankers.org or contact Matt Bruning at mbruning@vabankers.org.

