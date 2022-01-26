Associa Community Management Corporation Client Communities Recognized With Community Association Institute Awards

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and two of its managed communities were recognized by the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Washington Metro chapter at the 2021 Community Association of the Year Awards ceremony.

Dominion Valley Owners Association – won the Very Large Community of the Year Award. Located in Haymarket, VA, the 2,400-home community features 30 miles of sidewalk, 12 separate trails, seven outdoor pools and one indoor pool, five tot lot areas, three tennis courts, four basketball courts, two volleyball courts, fishing piers, and The Waverly Club.

The Dominion Valley board of directors worked closely with Associa’s on-site management team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep resident health and safety a top priority, while maintaining the amenities and services expected by the community. Dominion Valley has previously been named Communicator of the Year and Community Association of the Year by the Washington Metro chapter of CAI.

A second client community – Heritage Hunt Homeowners Association was named the Communicator of the Year for the second time. Heritage Hunt is an active adult community in Gainesville, VA, featuring 1,863 homes and an on-site golf course. The association was recognized for its Heritage Horn magazine, a monthly, full-color, print and digital publication, as well as their weekly email series, a telephone communicator, robust website, and town hall meetings.

“Associa CMC is proud to have two of our valued client communities recognized by the CAI for their accomplishments in the last year,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Our branch and client association boards are committed to providing residents with the highest level of service. For that reason, we have worked in tandem throughout the pandemic, and over the past year, to ensure that we consistently went above and beyond to serve our communities and the people who call them home. We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments with Dominion Valley and Heritage Hunt.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

