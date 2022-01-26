Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market value is expected to surpass US$ 1,420.9 Million by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The emission control catalyst for small engines market value is expected to surpass US$ 922.5 Mn in 2021. Increasing demand from industrial & construction sectors will enable the market exhibit 4.4% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 and 2031.



The global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is anticipated to expand at a steady 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Expansion of construction and infrastructure industries will result in high sales of emission control catalysts for small engines over the forecast period.

Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market Base Year Value (2020) US$ 888.2 Mn Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market Estimated Year Value (2021) US$ 922.5 Mn Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market Projected Year Value (2031) US$ 1,420.9 Mn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 4.4% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2020) 42.9%



Manufacturers of catalytic converters for small engines are providing a wide solution range for various applications, which includes lawn mowers, trimmers, chain saws, refrigerated transportation and others. This is one of the leading factors fueling the demand in the market.

Emission control catalysts are available for diesel and gasoline vehicle types. Selective catalytic reduction catalyst (SCR) is used in on-road and off-road applications. Some of the leading automobile manufacturers are using three way catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions.

Expansion of the construction industry due to growing industrialization across the globe will present attractive prospects for the expansion of the market. Driven by this, the overall sales in the market will total US$ 1,420.9 Mn by the end of 2031.Geographically, the market is predicted to be dominated by North America. High demand for gardening tools will push demand for emission control catalysts for small engines in the U.S. This in turn will present attractive prospects for the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the demand for gasoline based emission catalyst is expected to surge at 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, construction segment in estimated to account for more than 37% of the sales in the market.

Germany will emerge as an attractive emission control catalyst for small engine market, with sales growing at a 4.3% CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on end use, the OEM segment is expected to register year-over-year growth of 3.6% in 2021.

South East Asia and India are anticipated to collectively account for 13.7% of the total emission control catalyst for small engine market in 2021.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and ‘000 Bricks for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, South East Asia and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa and South Africa. Key Segments Covered Product type, Application, End Use and Region Key Companies Profiled • BASF SE

• Johnson Matthey

• Heraeus Holding

• Umicore

• Corning Inc.

• Clariant AG

• Solvay SA

• Tenneco Inc.

• Cataler Corporation

• NGK Insulators Inc.

• AP Exhaust Technologies

• Catalytic Combustion Corporation Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engine market elaborated in the report includes BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus Holding, Solvay SA, Umicore, Corning Inc., Clariant AG, Tenneco Inc., NGK Insulators Inc., Nett Technologies Inc., Cataler Corporation and others.

Major players in the emission control catalyst for small engines are investing in research & development for new product development. They also focus on expanding their manufacturing capabilities for emission control catalysts due to growing demand from customers across the globe.

